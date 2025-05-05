Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eamonn Holmes has said his “life’s not easy these days” after being rushed to hospital following a fall.

The broadcaster, who previously hosted ITV daytime series This Morning, suffered the accident on Friday (2 May) at his home in Weybridge, Surrey, where he requires the support of carers.

In recent years, Holmes, who co-hosts a breakfast show on GB News, has suffered setbacks with his health, undergoing spinal surgery and a double hip replacement.

He revealed to his fans that he was taken to hospital in an ambulance after having a “bit of a fall on the bathroom floor”, adding: “An unexpected journey this morning... Gosh it hurts.”

Hours later, Holmes, 65, shared an update from his hospital bed: “Not how I wanted to be spending The Holiday weekend... but life’s not easy these days. Thanks to everybody who is looking after me.”

Holmes previously reflected on his “tough year” to The Sun: “I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest, simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”

open image in gallery Eamonn Holmes shared a photo from his hospital bed after falling at home ( Instagram )

His health woes come amid a divorce from his wife Ruth Langsford. The former presenting couple, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, announced the news in 2024. They had been together since 1996.

Holmes and Langsford, 65, wed in 2010, and were said to be “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”. Holmes has a new girlfriend, marriage counsellor Katie Alexander.

The host has three children with his first wife, Gabrielle, whom he married in 1985. Their relationship ended in 1994. He began dating Langsford two years later, but the pair kept their romance a secret out of respect for Gabrielle.

After six years together, Holmes and Langsford had a son together and, in June 2010, they married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

open image in gallery Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced their divorce in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Holmes previously suggested that his health problems caused issues in his marriage to Langsford, stating: “Even my own family are bored of my moaning.

“It has caused some strain and Ruth is fed up of hearing about it and of me saying I can’t walk the dog or tidy up, but I can’t help it. It’s agony.”

Over the years, the couple hosted several shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s Eamonn & Ruth: How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and Channel 5’s Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).