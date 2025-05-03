Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital after fall at home: ‘Life’s not easy these days’
TV presenter requires help of carers due to struggles with walking
Eamonn Holmes has said “life’s not easy these days” after being rushed to hospital following a fall at home.
The broadcaster, who previously hosted ITV daytime series This Morning, shared the news on Friday (2 May), posting a photo of his view from the ambulance.
“An unexpected journey this morning,” he wrote, adding: “Bit of a fall on the bathroom floor. Gosh it hurts. Thank you Ambulance crew.”
Hours later. he shared an update, revealing he would be staying in hospital for the Bank Holiday weekend. “Not how I wanted to be spending The Holiday weekend... but life’s not easy these days,” he wrote. “Thanks to everybody who is looking after me.”
In recent years, Holmes, who co-hosts a breakfast show on GB News, has suffered setbacks with his health, undergoing spinal surgery and a double hip replacement.
He uses a mobility scooter due to struggles with walking and requires the support of carers.
The host has also been going through a divorce from his wife Ruth Langsford since 2024. The former presenting couple, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, had been together since 1996.
Following the divorce announcement, Holmes reflected on his “tough year” with his health, telling The Sun: “I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”
Holmes and Langford, both 65, wed in 2010, and were said to be “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”. Holmes has a new girlfriend, marriage counsellor Katie Alexander.
The host has three children with his first wife, Gabrielle, whom he married in 1985. Their relationship ended in 1994. He began dating Langsford two years later, but the pair kept their romance a secret out of respect for Gabrielle.
After six years together, Holmes and Langsford had a son together and, in June 2010, they married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.
Holmes previously suggested that his health problems caused issues in his marriage to Langsford, stating: “Even my own family are bored of my moaning.
“It has caused some strain and Ruth is fed up of hearing about it and of me saying I can’t walk the dog or tidy up, but I can’t help it. It’s agony.”
Over the years, the couple hosted a number of shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and dieting series Lose a Stone in Four Weeks, which debuted on Channel 4 in 2019.
They also presented Eamonn & Ruth’s 7 Year Itch (2017) and Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).
