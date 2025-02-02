Ruth Langsford makes admission over ‘painful’ Eamonn Holmes split

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruth Langsford has opened up about her “painful split” from Eamonn Holmes after divorcing the TV presenter in 2024 and revealed what she plans to do next.

The former star presenting couple, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, had been together since 1996. They were married in 2010 and have a son.

The Loose Women star, who has recently appeared on I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked, has admitted that: “Relationship breakdowns are very difficult, but you deal with it and have to move on.”

Speaking to Women & Home magazine, the 64-year-old said that she had lost weight and added: “You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.”

“I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it. I’m trying to now embrace the fact I’m single and can make choices that are just about me.

“Divorce is very painful. Most don’t do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion. But that’s the nature of my job. I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope, you shouldn’t be doing this job.”

Langsford also said that she is not planning any more “big projects”.

open image in gallery Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes announced their separation in May ( Getty Images )

Following the divorce announcement, Holmes was seen out in a wheelchair, as he revealed he had undergone spinal surgery, a double hip replacement, and suffered severe back pain.

“It’s been a tough year and I’ll be glad to see the back of it,” Holmes told The Sun at The Irish Post awards, which he hosted, on Thursday (7 November).

Holmes, who needs the support of carers due to his health issues, opened up about the experience last year as he said on GMB: “I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”

open image in gallery Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ( Getty Images )

In November 2020, the pair were left “furious” after being axed from This Morning in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. They had hosted the ITV daytime series’s Friday episode since 2006.

Langsford remained with ITV, and regularly features on Loose Women as a host – but former GM:TV host Holmes moved to GB News, where he hosts a breakfast show.