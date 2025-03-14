Eamonn Holmes ‘determined to have a life’ as he deals with constant pain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has said he is “determined to have a life” as he deals with constant pain due to ongoing back issues.

The former This Morning host turned GB News broadcaster, 65, has long battled issues after dislodging discs in his back which he said previously impinged on his sciatic nerve and affected the mobility of his right leg.

He has opened up about going through spinal surgery, a double hip replacement, and his struggles walking and using a mobility scooter.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Northern Ireland journalist wrote: “Even when The Sun shines there’s pain. Sometimes I feel I’ll never beat this disc immobility but I’m determined to have a life ….. so pray for me.”

He also criticised what he called “social media haters”.

Holmes told The Sun newspaper in 2022 that his health problems caused issues in his marriage to then wife, Loose Women star Ruth Langsford.

“Even my own family are bored of my moaning,” he said. “It has caused some strain and Ruth is fed up of hearing about it and of me saying I can’t walk the dog or tidy up, but I can’t help it. It’s agony.”

ITV confirmed in November 2020 that Holmes and Langsford would be replaced on daytime programme This Morning by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Last year, Langsford and Holmes announced their split, after tying the knot in 2010 following more than a decade of dating.

A spokesperson for the couple shared a statement, saying: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

The former couple have one son, Jack, born in 2002.

According to the NHS, a slipped disc can cause numbness, lower back, leg and neck pain and muscle weakness, and can get better with rest and exercise.