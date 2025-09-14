France forward cited after alleged bite in Women’s World Cup win over Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France forward Axelle Berthoumieu could face a ban after the flanker was cited following an allegation of biting during the Women’s Rugby World Cup win over Ireland.

France came from behind to progress to the semi-finals with an 18-13 victory, but television footage seemed to show Berthoumieu with her mouth on the arm of Ireland’s Aoife Wafer.

Wafer appeared to then show her arm to referee Aimee Barrett-Theron, though the incident was not formally referred to the television match official (TMO).

It has, however, been picked up by the match citing commissioner, with Berthoumieu set to face an independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) on Monday.

“I spoke to the referee, I didn’t see it,” Ireland captain Sam Monaghan said. “I spoke to the referee and asked could they have a look at it.”

Head coach Scott Bemand did not feel able to comment on the incident in the immediacy of defeat having not seen the alleged incident live.

“I think in terms of process, your on-pitch leadership would mention to the referee,” he said. “Then it’s up to the team officials to deal with it should they see fit at that point.

“I’m not going to get drawn into anything at this point, at the moment, I haven’t seen anything. As I said I’ve literally stepped in here. If there are bits to pursue, we could potentially be disappointed but we’ve followed the process as best we can from our perspective in terms of the on-pitch conversations.”

France captain Manae Feleu has also been cited for a dangerous tackle during the game in Exeter, and could face a ban that rules her out of the last-four clash with England if she is deemed to have committed a sending off offence.

The Women’s Six Nations rivals meet at Ashton Gate next Saturday 20 September.