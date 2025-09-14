Record-breaking England crush Scotland to power into World Cup semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The ultimate prize remains theirs to seek over the next fortnight but, by one metric, this record-setting England team is already the finest in Test history. Surpassing their own peerless 30-match unbeaten run will mean little to the Red Roses if the Women’s World Cup crown they so covet is not procured at Twickenham on 27 September but this win was nonetheless significant in taking them a step closer to that goal.

Win 31 of a run that began at the start of 2023 in the wake of the last World Cup final will not necessarily live long in the memory, an overmatched Scotland crushed in familiar fashion in truly wretched conditions in Bristol. Indeed, head coach John Mitchell might even have made more of the misfortune that so nearly befell waiting semi-final foes France against Ireland – Les Bleues just about remains afloat amidst a storm in Exeter but were briefly in very dangerous water indeed, but will have to be 20,000 leagues smarter and better to rise to the level of the apex predator of the European game.

There was not an exercise without intrigue or information for Mitchell, mind, with a few looming key questions before his side’s tournament really begins next week. A composed performance from Holly Aitchison on a day not necessarily designed for her more elaborate watercolour brushstrokes, while the return of Ellie Kildunne will surely force one of either Jess Breach or Helena Rowland out of a back three that coped well with the conditions..

open image in gallery Holly Aitchison capped an impressive performance with a second-half try ( Getty Images )

The question ahead of the game had been how long Scotland could match England’s for; the answer, it transpired, was 12 minutes. It was a really bright start from the Scots, mounting an armed assault on England’s line in the opening skirmishes and getting on the board through the boot of Helen Nelson, but the Red Roses took control soon enough. Kelsey Clifford was first to break through – the loosehead prop deputised impressively for Hannah Botterman, who is getting over the back spasms that ended her last outing early, and added to two tries from last week with a barge of a carry from close range. Three minutes later, Morwenna Talling missiled through after her forward mates had made a mess of a Scottish lineout.

open image in gallery Morwenna Talling was an early try-scorer for England ( Getty Images )

England had begun with impressive ambition on a dreich day, Aitchison throwing plenty of wide passes and going early, unsuccessfully, to the cross-kick. If the conditions did not quite measure up to their last World Cup quarter-final in Whangarei – a win over Australia achieved in rain that the players described as the heaviest they had ever seen – it did mean a move to a slightly more pragmatic approach was sensible. Aitchison impressively adapted, kicking well in live and dead ball situations.

With Talling and the rest of the tight five prominent in the carry, England’s forwards soon asserted themselves. A rolling maul try was, perhaps pedantically, denied by the television match official and Scotland defended with impressive character, but another chance soon appeared as Aitchison put a try on a plate for Abby Dow after close-in carries had condensed the defensive line.

It was Dow’s 50th for England, a tally that Clifford might soon be approaching if she continues at her remarkable recent rate. A fifth try in three weeks arrived in the first half’s final moments. She and Maud Muir were doing damage at the scrum, too, a set-piece penalty leading to a maul try after the resumption. The arrival of Zoe Harrison saw Aitchison shift into the centres, with the former soon finding the latter with a neat inside ball for England’s sixth try.

open image in gallery England made a mess of Scotland’s lineout all afternoon ( AFP via Getty Images )

Any suggestion that the conditions would be a leveller was misplaced. England just do the basics better than any team at the tournament, their kicking and game control vastly superior to most rivals, while their scrum and lineout made life a misery for the opposing pack. There were a few trademark carries from Jade Konkel, playing for the final time in Scottish blue, but little else for the brave travelling fans to cheer about.

It was they who had the final say, though, Rhona Lloyd in tears after a last-minute try created by opposite wing Francesca McGhie’s sensational break. The future of the Scottish programme is slightly uncertain, a swathe of contract cuts coming and Bryan Easson on his way out as head coach. They have made an excellent job of an emotional campaign but this was always going to be a step too far.