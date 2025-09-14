France break Ireland hearts at the last in World Cup quarter-final thriller

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland feel agonisingly short of a place in the last four of the Women's Rugby World Cup, throwing away a 13-0 half-time lead to exit 18-13 to France in their quarter-final at Sandy Park.

Scott Bemand's team were looking for just a second ever semi-finals appearance and looked to be in command after Linda Djougang and Stacey Flood went over in the first half.

However, France stunned them with a dramatic comeback after the interval, Joanna Grisez going over with the crucial score with 13 minutes remaining to break Ireland hearts.

Ireland were dramatically denied at the last

It had all started so promisingly. Niamh O'Dowd was brought down close to the line but her front-row partner Djougang powered over for the opening score. Dannah O'Brien was just wide with the conversion.

Rose Bernadou was then sent to the sin bin for a tip tackle on Eve Higgins before Ireland doubled their lead in the 30th minute.

Aoife Wafer went close as the ball emerged from the scrum and with a player advantage, Ireland worked it through the hands where Flood was waiting to cross the line. O'Brien's conversion again was wide of the mark.

The fly-half finally found success between the posts to extend the lead to 13-0 with a penalty before an onslaught to finish off the half saw them go through 33 phases, but Ireland were unable to extend their lead.

Still, they went in at the break in a dominant position.

Morgane Bourgeois' penalty at the start of the second half began the France fightback, then Ireland's position grew more precarious when Grace Moore was sent to the sin bin.

No 8 Charlotte Escudero found space to break Ireland's line after France had moved the ball well through the hands to claw it back to 13-10.

Then came a moment in which the quarter-final turned. Amee-Leigh Costigan was left with a two v one as her side looked to extend their lead from a good position, but after she was caught out.

Grisez took possession inside the Ireland half and ran the length of the pitch to hand her side the lead for the first time.

Bourgeois kicked a late penalty to leave Ireland needing a try to haul themselves back into the contest, but France clung on to progress to the last four.

