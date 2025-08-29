The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
England vs Samoa prediction & betting tips: Red Roses may run riot
Follow our rugby betting tips as England take on Samoa in Northampton in the pool stages of the Women’s Rugby World Cup
England vs Samoa betting tips
England to win by 81-85 points - 8/1 Bet365
England face Samoa in the second of their Group A matches in the Women’s Rugby World Cup, looking to continue the impressive form that saw them crush the United States in their opening match (5pm, BBC Two).
John Mitchell’s side scored 11 tries in their 69-7 win at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light, and they will be looking for a repeat performance in Northampton on Saturday.
Samoa are six places below the US in the world rankings, so it’s easy to see why betting sites make England at 1/100 for the win, while Samoa are 125/1 outsiders.
England vs Samoa tips: Another long night for Samoa
The two sides have only met twice before, with England winning both and Samoa scoring just three points across the two games, while England have scored 118.
The last time they met was at the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup, which England went on to win. The match finished 65-3 after the Manusina were reduced to 14 players after just 12 minutes.
Their only other meeting came way back in 2005, and England ran out 53-0 winners on that occasion.
Samoa are yet to get off the mark at this World Cup, losing their opening game 73-0 against Australia at the Salford Community Stadium.
We are expecting another thrashing for the Samoans this time around, so the only decision to make is how many points England will win by.
Rugby betting sites have set the handicap at around 87 points but that could come down after Mitchell made 13 changes from the win over the USA.
Several regulars have been left out, but with the likes of Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, Jade Shekells and Emma Sing coming into the backs, there’s a chance England go close to matching their biggest-ever World Cup win - an 82-0 thrashing of Kazakhstan in 2010.
The gap in quality between the odds-on favourites to win the tournament and an amateur team should be sizeable.
England vs Samoa prediction: England to win by 81-85 points - 8/1 Bet365
