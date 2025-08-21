Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 prediction, best bets & betting odds

Women's Rugby World Cup tips:

We all know the value of a home tournament and England will be hoping it helps them secure their first Women’s World Cup win since 2014.

The Red Roses have suffered back-to-back final defeats by New Zealand in the last two tournaments, but their recent form, coupled with the home advantage, means the rugby betting sites have John Mitchell’s side as favourites.

England are odds-on to clinch the tournament, with six-time winners New Zealand second in the betting before the outside shouts begin with Canada.

Here are our betting predictions for the Women’s World Cup, which commences on Friday night.

Women's World Cup prediction: Red Roses to bloom

England have won the tournament twice before, in 1994 and 2014 and were unlucky not to win last out in New Zealand.

They played more than an hour of the 2022 final, reduced to 14 players after wing Lydia Thompson's red card, but were only beaten 34-31 in Auckland.

England currently lead the world rankings, with Canada in second place, whose heavy investment due to a fundraising campaign is paying dividends so far.

Their main aim when they launched the campaign was to return with the World Cup, and with the Red Roses, the only team to have beaten them in the last two years, you wouldn’t rule them out.

It’s hard to look past England for the win. The Red Roses have been dominant since their World Cup final defeat to New Zealand four years ago. It is a run that has included three Six Nation Grand Slam victories and 27-straight victories.

Perhaps most importantly their form against the Black Ferns has been extremely impressive, winning all three meetings since their defeat at Eden Park by double digits. They’ve also swept Canada aside twice in the same timespan.

As a result, we’re backing them to be celebrating on September 27 with a first Women’s World Cup triumph in 11 years.

Women's World Cup prediction 1: England to win Women’s Rugby World Cup - 2/5 Betway

Women’s World Cup betting: Dow to shine for England

If England are to lift the trophy for the third time, then they will be looking for Abby Dow to be in impressive form once more.

The winger, who has 54 caps for the Red Roses, burst onto the scene back in 2017, scoring five tries in her first two appearances, and she’s been pretty reliable since with 42 tries to her name in an England shirt.

She was named in the World Rugby Women's 15s Dream Team of the Year last year and won the 2022 World Rugby Women's 15s Try of the Year - here’s hoping she has plenty of candidates for this year’s award after this tournament.

Dow has been in impressive form in 2025, with six tries in the Women’s Six Nations, finishing as the tournament’s leading try-scorer. Only two players managed more total points than her in the competition.

She notched four tries at her previous outing at the World Cup in 2021, scoring twice in the semi-final win over Canada.

On that occasion, she finished tied-sixth in the race for leading try-scorer behind New Zealand’s Portia Woodman and England team-mates Amy Cokayne and Marlie Packer among others.

However, given her rise over the last four years, betting sites have installed her as the favourite to finishing the the 2025 tournament as top try-scorer ahead of Woodman, Ellie Kildunne and Cokayne in the betting.

We’re inclined to agree with that assessment and are backing Dow to do the business over the next month.

Women's World Cup prediction 2: Abby Dow to finish as top try-scorer - 10/3 William Hill

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.