Argentina v South Africa LIVE: Latest build-up and team news as Springboks look to secure Rugby Championship
Springboks are hoping to win the tournament for first time since 2019
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
South Africa take on Argentina on the brink of securing a rare Rugby Championship crown after two wins over the All Blacks.
The Springboks have won this competition just once since the Pumas’ addition to the tournament and not since 2019, but a win of any kind will be good enough to make certain of the title. Rassie Erasmus’ side start their penultimate game eight points ahead of their opponents, who are the only team able to catch them.
With a return fixture to come next week, Erasmus has rested a couple of key figures, with Siya Kolisi in the coaches’ box rather than on the pitch as he manages a facial injury. Argentina may therefore spy an opportunity to cause a shock — the hosts are full of confidence after producing a record win against Australia a fortnight ago.
Follow all of the action from the Rugby Championship clash in our live blog below:
Team news - South Africa
Rassie Erasmus makes ten changes to the Springboks side that beat New Zealand, with seven of his squad rested entirely from the trip. Salmaan Moerat leads the side once more after making his captaincy debut against Australia earlier in the competition, with lock Etzebeth set to equal Victor Matfield’s Springbok record of 127 Test appearances if he takes the field from the bench. Handre Pollard continues at fly half.
South Africa XV: 1 Ox Nche, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Ruan Nortje, 5 Salmaan Moerat (capt.); 6 Marco van Staden, 7 Ben-Jason Dixon, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Handre Pollard; 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse; 15 Aphelele Fassi.
Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Elrigh Louw, 21 Kwagga Smith; 22 Jaden Hendrikse, 23 Manie Libbok.
Team news - Argentina
Argentina make three alterations with the back five of their pack, with Pedro Rubiolo returning from concussion to partner Franco Molina in a new-look second row. Joaquin Oviedo’s two-try performance off the bench against Australia earns him a start at number eight, while uncapped prop Pedro Delgado awaits a debut on the bench.
Argentina XV: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Julian Montoya, 3 Joel Sclavi; 4 Franco Molina, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera, 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Joaquin Oviedo; 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 10 Tomas Albornoz; 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Bautista Delguy; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.
Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Ignacio Calles, 18 Pedro Delgado, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Juan Martin Gonzalez; 21 Gonzalo Garcia, 22 Santiago Carreras, 23 Matias Moroni.
Siya Kolisi returns to South Africa to rejoin Sharks after Racing 92 contract cut short
Siya Kolisi has returned to South Africa after just a single season at Racing 92 after the Springboks skipper’s contract with the Paris club was cut short.
Kolisi moved to the Top 14 on a lucrative three-year deal last summer, but struggled for form and fitness after joining up with Stuart Lancaster’s side.
The flanker was publicly criticised by Racing’s owner Jacky Lorenzetti after a disappointing end to the season, with rumours subsequently swirling that SA Rugby were attempting to negotiate an early release from his contract to bring him back to South Africa.
A fortnight ago, Racing announced that Kolisi’s contract had been ended two years earlier than planned, with the flanker subsequently confirming that he would be returning to the Sharks in Durban.
“My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful year abroad that has given us cherished memories,” Kolisi said in a statement. “We have missed South Africa though and it is time to come home.”
Siya Kolisi returns to South Africa after Racing 92 contract cut short
The Springboks skipper spent just a single season in Paris
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi will have a new role in the coaches’ box today having been left out of the matchday 23 for the potentially decisive clash in Santiago del Estero.
The double World Cup-winning skipper was taken to Argentina as a back-up in the squad should any of the other flankers be unavailable to play and will be given a taste of what it is like to sit alongside coach Rassie Erasmus.
It is part of the latter’s plan to help senior players understand how and why decisions are made during matches and is something he has done before, notably with former number eight Duane Vermeulen during last year’s Rugby World Cup campaign.
“Siya was not brought (to Argentina) to play, but to be on standby if someone gets injured and also to help lead the team off the field,” Erasmus told reporters on Tuesday.
“We want to get Siya into the coach’s box. He doesn’t know what happens up there and we want to give him a feel of how we come to a decision during a game. To understand how to interpret the information we send out.”
Argentina vs South Africa: Springboks expect the unexpected
Unbeaten South Africa go in search of a fifth Rugby Championship crown when they clash with Argentina in Santiago del Estero on Saturday but their fiery hosts have title ambitions of their own and are primed for the fight.
The Springboks will lift the trophy for the first time since 2019 if they beat Argentina, but with the latter having already claimed the scalps of New Zealand (38-30) and Australia (67-27) this campaign, they are certainly not taking anything for granted.
Coach Rassie Erasmus said this week both sides were willing to “go to the gutter”, a term the Springboks use to mean slugging it out and getting over the line in any way possible.
He has made 10 changes to his starting XV, opting to leave several regulars at home in the knowledge he has two bites of the cherry, with a home clash against Argentina to come at Mbombela Stadium on Sept. 28.
But with such strong depth in every position, changes do not mean a weakened side and it will rather be the ability of his team to handle their hosts in broken play that will decide the contest.
The Springboks know it will be physical, frenetic and passionate at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, and exerting control among the forwards and with territorial kicking will be key.
“The theme for us when it comes to their (Argentina) set-pieces is to expect the unexpected,” double World Cup winning prop Ox Nche told reporters.
“They have certainly grown in their forward play, and they are trying new things in the lineouts, where they can play at the front and back, and they maul as well, so they are a well-rounded team. We know it’s going to be a massive challenge.”
Argentina vs South Africa LIVE
Good evening, and welcome along to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of Argentina vs South Africa in the penultimate round of the Rugby Championship. The Springboks are on the cusp of a rare crown having proved themselves as the class side in the competition in back-to-back wins over the All Blacks - but a Pumas side riding high after their thrashing of Australia still harbour faint hopes.
Kick-off is at 10pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments