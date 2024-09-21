All Blacks survive thrilling Wallabies comeback to cling on to Bledisloe Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



New Zealand scored four tries in the first 25 minutes and held off a late Australian fightback with 13 men to beat the Wallabies 31-28 in a Rugby Championship thriller at Stadium Australia.

The All Blacks were held to one penalty in the second half and lost two players to yellow cards, but their early lead proved enough to earn an eighth straight win over their neighbours and ensure they would retain the Bledisloe Cup for another year.

The Wallabies will take heart from their second half fightback, especially after the record 67-27 loss to Argentina two weeks ago.

They were unable to turn pressure into points sufficiently to make up for their error-prone first quarter, however, and their Bledisloe Cup drought will now go on for at least 23 years.

Will Jordan, back at fullback after Beauden Barrett was a late withdrawal, cut through a huge gap in the heart of the home defence to score New Zealand’s first try inside two minutes.

Centre Rieko Ioane added the second in the left corner seven minutes later after some powerful forward runs in the midfield, and winger Caleb Clarke made it 21-0 with the third converted try after little more than a quarter of an hour.

Caleb Clarke scored New Zealand’s third try ( Getty Images )

Despite making a raft of basic errors, Australia managed to get on the board in the 18th minute through Fraser McReight after a lineout turnover and the openside flanker followed that shortly afterwards with a 50-22.

The Wallabies knocked on at the lineout that resulted, however, and number eight Ardie Savea was soon romping over the line for a fourth All Blacks try after an interception by winger Sevu Reece.

Australia hit back again when hooker Matt Faessler peeled off an attacking maul to touch down and flyhalf Noah Lolesio converted from wideout to send the All Blacks in at halftime with their lead cut to 28-14.

After the Damian McKenzie penalty had extended the lead to 31-14 in the 45th minute, the All Blacks had a length-of-the-field try called back for a knock on before Australia worked themselves back into the game.

The home side had plenty of possession but were unable to convert it into points until Paisami barged over from close range in the 65th minute, bringing the crowd of 68,061 at Stadium Australia to full voice.

Australia produced a stirring second half comeback ( Getty Images )

Anton Lienert-Brown was shown a yellow card for an infringement in the lead up to the try and Clarke followed him to the sin bin six minutes later to leave the All Blacks two men down.

Wallabies centre Len Ikitau had a try scratched off for a knock on in the 73rd minute before fullback Tom Wright finally went over for Australia’s fourth try a minute from time to cut the deficit to three points.

Australia poured forward looking for a winning score but the New Zealand defence, 14-handed again, held firm to secure victory.

Wallabies prop James Slipper came on in the second half to win his 140th cap, breaking George Gregan’s longstanding record for Test appearances for an Australian.

James Slipper became the most capped Wallaby of all time ( Getty Images )

A 21st Rugby Championship title is beyond the All Blacks after a home loss to Argentina and two away to South Africa, but they will look to finish the tournament with a 3-3 record when they face the Wallabies again in Wellington next week.

Reuters