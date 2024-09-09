Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Siya Kolisi has returned to South Africa after just a single season at Racing 92 after the Springboks skipper’s contract with the Paris club was cut short.

Kolisi moved to the Top 14 on a lucrative three-year deal last summer, but struggled for form and fitness after joining up with Stuart Lancaster’s side.

The flanker was publicly criticised by Racing’s owner Jacky Lorenzetti after a disappointing end to the season, with rumours subsequently swirling that SA Rugby were attempting to negotiate an early release from his contract to bring him back to South Africa.

On Sunday, Racing announced that Kolisi’s contract had been ended two years earlier than planned, with the flanker subsequently confirming that he would be returning to the Sharks in Durban.

“My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful year abroad that has given us cherished memories,” Kolisi said in a statement. “We have missed South Africa though and it is time to come home.

“I would like to thank Racing 92 for accommodating my request to return home and for the exciting opportunity they gave me to play abroad. It is a great club steeped in tradition with an impressive group of players, who I can now call brothers for life.

Siya Kolisi has rejoined the Durban-based Sharks ( Getty Images )

“I am excited to be returning to Durban to rejoin the Hollywoodbets Sharks. My family and I love Durban and its people, and I cannot wait to run out on to the park at Hollywoodbets Kings Park during the 2024-2025 rugby season.”

Kolisi spent two seasons with the Durban side after departing the Stormers in 2021. Last October, he became only the second skipper to win the World Cup twice, while he has been influential again this summer with the Springboks on the brink of securing a Rugby Championship title.

The 33-year-old’s departure from Racing comes after another busy summer of incomings at the French capital club with Owen Farrell among their eye-catching additions.

England’s leading Test points scorer started on Top 14 debut at Castres on Saturday but was unable to prevent a 31-28 defeat.