Saturday racing tips

Crystal Glance (Uttoxeter, 2.10) - SP

Bella Montrose (Stratford, 2.30) - SP

The Wolf (Stratford, 3.05) - SP

Midnight Gun (Doncaster, 3.35) each-way – 15/2 Coral (5 places)

Alpha Crucis (Doncaster, 3.35) each-way – 25/1 William Hill (6 places)

King Arise (Uttoxeter, 3.55) - SP

Siam Park (Stratford, 4.15) - SP

Copshill Lad (Uttoxeter, 5.05) - SP

The first leg of the ‘Spring Double’ takes place this weekend with Doncaster hosting the first major turf event of the flat season; the William Hill Lincoln.

Trainer Hamad Al Jehani enjoyed a promising, if unspectacular, rookie season in Britain as a trainer for Wathnan Racing, scoring nine UK victories and one in France from a relatively small pool of horses.

He bids to begin the new turf campaign with a bang courtesy of Midnight Gun (Doncaster, 3.35pm) a 15/2 chance on betting sites who looks to have the right profile to make an impact in the Town Moor feature.

Gelded since last seen, the son of Kingmaker ended a three-year-old campaign chasing home the talented Harper’s Ferry over course and distance back in October.

His conqueror got loose on the lead that day and benefited from a well-judged Tom Marquand ride, but it remained a decent effort from Midnight Gun who at least proved he is fully effective under Saturday’s conditions.

Hopefully, a gelding operation and a nice draw in 13 can see the grey take a hand in the finish under the excellent James Doyle.

Alpha Crucis (Doncaster, 3.35pm) is another familiar with the straight mile on Town Moor having finished a creditable fourth in last year’s renewal when ridden by an inexperienced apprentice.

He was drawn away from the action on that occasion but kept on well to finish in the places before going on to win a couple of times in deep ground under stronger handling once the cheekpieces were applied.

Hopefully, he can produce a similar level of performance and, at 25/1 on horse racing betting sites, looks a fair each-way bet with six places on offer.

Stratford Tips: Bella Ready To Break Hurdles Duck

With the Grand National next week, the jumping action is decidedly low key, but Bella Montrose (Stratford, 2.30pm) might be worth a small play on betting apps in a modest novices’ handicap.

She disappointed last time out at Sedgefield but had previously caught the eye running with credit at a huge price at Wincanton in a race which has worked out exceptionally well considering the grade.

Her Worcestershire stable struck at Newbury last weekend with Ballybreeze, so the daughter of Milan may be poised to register a first win over hurdles.

Others on the card to take the eye include The Wolf (Stratford, 3.05pm) - runner-up to subsequent Warwick scorer The Doyen Chief at Kempton - and Siam Park (Stratford, 4.15pm) who is improving steadily over fences and still looks well handicapped.

Uttoxeter Tips: Crystal Worth a Glance

Another who looks capable of leaving his rating behind is Crystal Glance (Uttoxeter, 2.10pm) who ought to be very competitive in an extremely winnable opener at the Staffordshire venue.

Later on the card, King Arise (Uttoxeter, 3.55pm) makes some appeal with the cheekpieces applied for the first time, while Copshill Lad (Uttoxeter, 5.05pm) could bounce back to form on better ground.

