The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Saturday’s Racing Tips: Best Bets for Kelso And Newbury
Racing correspondent Sam Turner marks your card with his best racing bets for Saturday’s meetings at Kelso and Newbury
Saturday’s Racing Tips
- Norn Iron (Newbury, 2.05) – each-way @ 5/1 bet365 (four places)
- Old Cowboy (Newbury, 2.05) – each-way @ 12/1 Betfred (four places)
- Barrabool (Kelso, 3.00) – each-way @ 7/1 bet365 (four places)
- Jasmine Bliss (Newbury, 3.15) – each-way @ 5/1 Betfred (five places)
- La Pinsonniere (Newbury, 3.15) – each-way @ 10/1 William Hill (five places)
- Kiwi Rush (Kelso, 4.45) – to win @ SP
- Fidelio Vallis (Newbury, 5.35) – to win @ SP
Saturday could be a big day for Harry Derham who boasts several good chances at both Newbury and Kelso with Jasmine Bliss (Newbury, 3.15pm) one of the leading hopes for the young Berkshire trainer.
Much like her handler’s season, there have been a few ups and downs for the selection who was defeated at odds-on on her hurdling debut at Lingfield prior to being well beaten when again fancied at Ffos Las.
Derham attributed the Ffos Las reverse to trainer error and has since made up for the loss by saddling his six-year-old to win in smooth fashion at Ludlow and Southwell in minor events.
Her latest success, achieved at the expense of La Pinsonniere, was authoritative from the outset and sets her up well in this event, plus she has solid course form on her CV courtesy of a game bumper win at Saturday’s venue 12 months ago.
Nico de Boinville has retained the faith in La Pinsonniere despite Nick Henderson saddling three runners and the decision to utilise first-time cheekpieces could well narrow the gap between his mount and Jasmine Bliss. She is worth a saver with most betting sites offering enhanced place terms on the first five home.
Derham enjoys chances throughout the card at Newbury with Norn Iron (Newbury, 2.05pm) expected to appreciate this step up in trip after a staying-on fourth at Doncaster over two miles last time.
Recent Plumpton scorer Old Cowboy looks overpriced on some horse racing betting sites in the same race with his form here behind Jurancon (now rated 132) back in January looking a smart run as times goes by. The four places with bet365 looks a concession worth taking on board.
One of Derham’s stable stalwarts; Fidelio Vallis (Newbury, 5.35pm) could bookend the day’s action with a heartwarming victory in the finale.
The 10-year-old was one of the first horses sent to the former Paul Nicholls assistant when he began training in Lambourn and his career record when returned to the track within 26 days reads a highly impressive five wins from seven starts.
The veteran also boasts a terrific record in small fields over fences with his stats in seven-runner fields or less reading 21111244216. The selection ran a blinder in the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster and should appreciate this return to three miles with Paul O’Brien back on board.
Saturday’s Kelso Tips: Kiwi Has Tee-rific Chance
Derham has also sent a raiding party 350 miles north to Kelso where the well-handicapped Barrabool (Kelso, 3.00pm) has had the final of the mares’ novices’ handicap hurdle as her target for the majority of the season. Walkadina may prove one of the chief threats despite her reverse at odds-on at Ludlow as she looked in need of the run that day.
Finally, keep an eye on Kiwi Rush (Kelso, 4.45pm) on betting apps in the closing bumper.
Owned by a collection of the world’s best golfers with the syndicate headed up by Graeme McDowell, the son of Mahler left behind a modest UK debut at Sandown to win handsomely at Saturday’s venue last month and is very much fancied to go close again under Patrick Mullins.
Responsible gambling
When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.
Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.
It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.
You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.
You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.