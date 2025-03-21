Saturday’s Racing Tips: Best Bets for Kelso And Newbury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday’s Racing Tips

Norn Iron (Newbury, 2.05) – each-way @ 5/1 bet365 (four places)

Old Cowboy (Newbury, 2.05) – each-way @ 12/1 Betfred (four places)

Barrabool (Kelso, 3.00) – each-way @ 7/1 bet365 (four places)

Jasmine Bliss (Newbury, 3.15) – each-way @ 5/1 Betfred (five places)

La Pinsonniere (Newbury, 3.15) – each-way @ 10/1 William Hill (five places)

Kiwi Rush (Kelso, 4.45) – to win @ SP

Fidelio Vallis (Newbury, 5.35) – to win @ SP

Saturday could be a big day for Harry Derham who boasts several good chances at both Newbury and Kelso with Jasmine Bliss (Newbury, 3.15pm) one of the leading hopes for the young Berkshire trainer.

Much like her handler’s season, there have been a few ups and downs for the selection who was defeated at odds-on on her hurdling debut at Lingfield prior to being well beaten when again fancied at Ffos Las.

Derham attributed the Ffos Las reverse to trainer error and has since made up for the loss by saddling his six-year-old to win in smooth fashion at Ludlow and Southwell in minor events.

Her latest success, achieved at the expense of La Pinsonniere, was authoritative from the outset and sets her up well in this event, plus she has solid course form on her CV courtesy of a game bumper win at Saturday’s venue 12 months ago.

Nico de Boinville has retained the faith in La Pinsonniere despite Nick Henderson saddling three runners and the decision to utilise first-time cheekpieces could well narrow the gap between his mount and Jasmine Bliss. She is worth a saver with most betting sites offering enhanced place terms on the first five home.

Derham enjoys chances throughout the card at Newbury with Norn Iron (Newbury, 2.05pm) expected to appreciate this step up in trip after a staying-on fourth at Doncaster over two miles last time.

Recent Plumpton scorer Old Cowboy looks overpriced on some horse racing betting sites in the same race with his form here behind Jurancon (now rated 132) back in January looking a smart run as times goes by. The four places with bet365 looks a concession worth taking on board.

One of Derham’s stable stalwarts; Fidelio Vallis (Newbury, 5.35pm) could bookend the day’s action with a heartwarming victory in the finale.

The 10-year-old was one of the first horses sent to the former Paul Nicholls assistant when he began training in Lambourn and his career record when returned to the track within 26 days reads a highly impressive five wins from seven starts.

The veteran also boasts a terrific record in small fields over fences with his stats in seven-runner fields or less reading 21111244216. The selection ran a blinder in the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster and should appreciate this return to three miles with Paul O’Brien back on board.

Saturday’s Kelso Tips: Kiwi Has Tee-rific Chance

Derham has also sent a raiding party 350 miles north to Kelso where the well-handicapped Barrabool (Kelso, 3.00pm) has had the final of the mares’ novices’ handicap hurdle as her target for the majority of the season. Walkadina may prove one of the chief threats despite her reverse at odds-on at Ludlow as she looked in need of the run that day.

Finally, keep an eye on Kiwi Rush (Kelso, 4.45pm) on betting apps in the closing bumper.

Owned by a collection of the world’s best golfers with the syndicate headed up by Graeme McDowell, the son of Mahler left behind a modest UK debut at Sandown to win handsomely at Saturday’s venue last month and is very much fancied to go close again under Patrick Mullins.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.