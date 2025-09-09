Doncaster is the home of the St Leger, the final Classic of every British flat racing season and the centre piece of a four-day festival that marks the end of summer racing in the UK.

While there’s plenty of high quality racing to enjoy on each day of the meeting, there’s little doubt about the main event. The St Leger forms part of the Triple Crown in UK racing (alongside the 2000 Guineas and Derby) and is the oldest of the five British Classics, with a history dating back to 1776.

Originally devised by an army officer and politician, the race took its name and current venue in 1778, and has since become one of the headline events in British racing, with notable winners including legendary horses like Nijinsky (the last Triple Crown winner in 1970) and Diamond Jubilee, a horse belonging to Edward VII that won the Triple Crown in 1900.

The race is run over a unique distance of 1 mile 6 furlongs and 132 yards, making it the longest of the Classics.

Here, you’ll find the best St Leger odds for 2025. We use the latest St Leger betting odds from the best horse racing betting sites to offer readers optimum value when wagering on the action at Doncaster.

Readers will find not only the top value on St Leger betting, but also information on St Leger runners and individual St Leger ante post odds.

All St Leger odds come from our recommended betting sites – all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission – and all odds are updated instantly to reflect any changes made by bookies.

St Leger Odds

This section shows the St Leger betting odds for the next edition of the British Classic.

There are eight horses currently in the St Leger 2025 field ahead of final declarations, including early favourite Scandinavia – who recently won the Goodwood Cup in July – as well as Derby winner Lambourn and Carmers, who beat Scandinavia in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot in June.

Doncaster Betting Odds - St Leger Festival

This section will detail the St Leger odds for each specific race of the festival. Bettors can find the odds for each and every race using the odds widgets above.

The St Leger Festival takes place at Doncaster Racecourse over four days, with the 2025 edition beginning on Thursday, 11 September and concluding on Sunday, 14 September.

We have odds for all the big races at the Doncaster St Leger Festival (not just the title race), including the Doncaster Cup, Childers Stakes and May Hill Stakes.

St Leger Odds Explained

Bettors will find the best St Leger odds on this page. Ante-post betting on the St Leger is particularly popular, so bookmakers price up the race months in advance.

Our recommended betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a safe and fair betting experience.

Check regularly to find the best St Leger odds to ensure that you get value for money on your St Leger bets, particularly as the field develops.

Bettors can also take advantage of free bets provided by UK betting sites for betting on the St Leger and other major racing events during the Doncaster St Leger Festival.

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using the best betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance online and, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.