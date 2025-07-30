Wednesday’s Glorious Goodwood tips

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes tips – 15.05 Goodwood

While everyone loves the Goodwood Cup, if there’s one race that is talked about in the build-up to Glorious Goodwood, this would be it. A Group 1 contest for three-year-olds and upwards, some of the best milers ever trained have won it.

Field Of Gold may be on his way to become one of those. After losing out to Ruling Court in the 2,000 Guineas, he went to the Curragh and won the Irish equivalent, before a dominant performance to win Royal Ascot’s Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes by more than three lengths from Henri Matisse, who reopposes here.

He won’t be much of a price on betting sites but the Kingman colt can give John Gosden, now training alongside son Thady, his first winner in the race since Too Darn Hot in 2019.

Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap tips – 13.20 Goodwood

The curtain is raised on day two with this 1m4f handicap. Sing Us A Song didn’t have the pace when the tap was turned on at Royal Ascot. He’d shown some ability in his two previous wins and you wouldn’t rule out him getting back on track.

However, he’s a fairly skinny price given that latest effort and a much more interesting runner at the prices looks to be Charlie Johnston-trained Mdawi.

The Wootton Bassett colt won a modest Southwell novice event before going close on his handicap debut at Haydock.

He stepped up on that when showing a really good attitude to win from the front at Doncaster last time, over a similar trip to this. That can be marked up and he could have in lightly here with just a 4lb rise. At 16/1 on horse racing betting sites we can take the chance on an each-way bet that he can handle this rise in grade.

HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes tips – 13.55 Goodwood

Tabiti can assert her authority on this Group 3 fillies’ contest over 7f. The Kingman filly did not race until August of her juvenile season, promptly winning on debut at Newmarket (7f, good to firm) and then dropped back successfully in trip to land the Group 3 Dick Pool Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury (good to soft) a month later.

Sent off at 11/2 in the Group 1 Fillies’ Mile back at Newmarket’s October meeting, she never really got in a blow but she ran a cracker on her reappearance at Royal Ascot, finishing a two-length third in the Sandringham, when sporting first-time blinkers.

That effort was further evidence of improvement in a big field contest, given she carried topweight and she can take advantage of the age allowance she receives and win again.

HKJC World Pool Molecomb Stakes tips – 14.30 Goodwood

Irish raider Lady Iman drops in trip for this after running really well to win a Naas Group 3 over 6f and then finish second in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh last time, over the same trip. She’ll be relying on those up front to cut each other’s throats and then come late on the scene and swoop to conquer.

The favourite is certainly not short of pace but nor is the Charlie Appleby-trained colt, Military Code. The Godolphin-owned juvenile won his first two starts at Newmarket and Ascot over 5f, before he flopped when upped to 6f in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He put that to bed with a close second in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown last time, back over 5f. The front pair were clear there and he looks the proverbial each-way bet to nothing at 5/1 in the latest Glorious Goodwood odds.

British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap tips – 15.45 Goodwood

This looks wide open on paper with the layers going 5/1 the field at the time of writing. One who should be heavily involved is Ashariba. David Menuisier’s filly is 1lb lower than when a close fifth at Newcastle last time. She looks best when somewhere close to the pace, as she showed when scoring over a similar trip at Newmarket last October.

Unlucky not to get the breaks when she needed them at Epsom on her reappearance, she was much better despite that defeat last time and we should get some value about her chance, with the market as it is.

The one nagging doubt is that she’s so far raced only on ground slower than good but it’s not forecast as fast at Goodwood and she looks worth siding with each-way.

British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes tips – 16.20 Goodwood

Zelaina would have to be a pretty confident choice here. Karl Burke’s filly was well found in the market at Nottingham on debut, when she made all to see off the promising Secret Oath in decisive fashion.

Pitched straight in at Group 2 level at Royal Ascot, she showed plenty of pace in the Queen Mary, before succumbing late on. That looked an above average renewal and she was far from disgraced in finishing eighth of 23. Dropped in class for this contest, she can make it count with another success.

World Pool Bet With The tote Handicap tips – 16.55 Goodwood

No stranger to big festival winners, trainer Karl Burke can pull off a double in successive races with Native Warrior. The Wootton Bassett gelding went close over 1m1f at this meeting last year on the back of a good third in Royal Ascot’s Britannia Handicap.

Not at his best on slow ground at Doncaster on his reappearance, he was back in better form when second over 1m at Windsor next time, when conditions were quicker.

It looked like an interesting play to drop him back to 7f and fit a visor at Newcastle last time. He came from off the pace there, doing his best work late on to beat Dosman in what was a career best.

The Burke team look to be following the old adage ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ and are keeping the four-year-old to this trip and retaining the headgear. He’s only gone up 3lb for that win and therefore still looks well treated. He’s a big player.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.