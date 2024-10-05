Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe betting tips

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe preview

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe takes place on Sunday with Japan hoping to secure their first-ever winner and they have a very strong chance with Shin Emperor (3pm, ITV3 and Sky Sports Racing).

Best known as the biggest flat race in France and with the winner taking home almost £2.5m, it’s no wonder this race attracts the best of the best and this year is set to be no different.

But, taking place on a damp, rainy October day this race won’t suit everyone, but for those who can handle soft ground, the rewards are huge!

Winners of the prestigious race have only been trained in one of five countries - France, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy and Germany and it’s no surprise that the home nation leads the way with 69 victories, 53 more than their nearest rivals.

The last non-French winner was British horse Alpinista in 2022 and the Brits and Irish are going in search of their seventh victory in the last 11 years.

However, two French horses do dominate the Arc market on betting sites with Look De Vega and Sosie 4/1 joint favourites with the majority of bookmakers.

Look De Vega, the three-year-old son of Lope De Vega, won his first three races, including the French Derby, but could only manage third on his last outing, the Group 2 Qatar Prix Neil, which was won by Sosie.

Horse racing betting sites have since seen Sosie’s price come in and only a select few are still offering the Sea The Stars colt at 5/1. His record at ParisLongchamp is impressive, winning on his last three starts at the track, all when the going was soft.

But if it’s not going to be a French winner, who could claim the French Classic?

Aidan O’Brien, who has two Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe wins on his very long CV, sends out Los Angeles (11/2) and Continuous (25/1) with the former looking the pick of the pair after victory in the Irish Derby.

Los Angeles sits just ahead of Shin Emperor in the market on betting apps and he looks to have the potential to secure Japan a first win in this race.

Shin Emperor, a 6/1 chances, has had the ideal preparation for the race, staying in Paris since August ahead of his Irish Champion Stakes appearance, in which he finished a close third behind Economics and August Rodin.

But crucially, that ace was over 1m2f and he finished better than most, staying on in the final furlong to claim third from Los Angeles.

That form puts him right up there over this distance and he should relish the extra couple of furlongs. The biggest concern for Shin Emperor is the ground but his staying power makes him a contender to be in the picture when the field hits the finishing line.

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe prediction: Shin Emperor - 6/1 each-way Bet365

