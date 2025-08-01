Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glorious Goodwood Day 5 Tips

Al Aasy (Goodwood, 13.20) – 0.5pt win @ 6/4 ( William Hill )

Aeronautic (Goodwood, 13.55) – 1pt win @ 13/2 ( bet365 )

Goodie Two Shoes (Goodwood, 14.30) – 1pt win @ 4/1 ( William Hill )

Circe (Goodwood, 15.05) – 0.5pt each-way @ 11/1 ( bet365 )

Headmaster (Goodwood, 15.45) – 0.5pt each-way @ 14/1 ( BetVictor )

Isaac Newton (Goodwood, 16.20) – 1pt win @ Evens ( Ladbrokes )

Indalo (Goodwood, 16.55) – 0.5pt each-way @ 11/1 (William Hill)

The 2025 edition of Glorious Goodwood wraps on Saturday with a seven-race card, headlined by the cavalry charge that is the prestigious Stewards’ Cup.

Racing correspondent Jonathan Doidge aims to finish Goodwood with a flourish and has been through the best betting sites when making a selection for each and every race on day five.

Coral Glorious Stakes tips (13.20)

This looks a trappy contest and the safest option, albeit at short odds, looks like last year’s winner Al Aasy. However, he’s not in the form he was coming into this last year and this is no done deal.

Stablemate Candleford got back on track with a win at Beverley last time and although he is 3lb worse off with the favourite compared to if this were a handicap, he can’t be ruled out.

Similarly, Meydaan has a touch of class and is only 1lb ‘wrong’ with the market leader, but again, he’s not been at his best this season, so the suggestion is to side with the favourite in the Goodwood odds to small stakes.

Goodwood tip 1: Al Aasy (Goodwood, 13.20) – 0.5pt win @ 6/4 (William Hill)

Coral Summer Handicap tips (13.55)

Another open contest where a maximum field of 14 has been declared. The Johnstons, Charlie and Mark have farmed this race, winning half of the last 10 renewals but they are not represented this time.

Again, several can have serious cases made, including Sam Hawkens, who is clearly an improver and may well have more to come going up in trip again. However, we’ll take the field on with the Irish raider, Aeronautic.

Joseph O’Brien’s charge is another whose stock is on the rise. He’s already won over 1m5f and was stepped up to this distance at Royal Ascot last time, when he ran really well to finish under four lengths behind French Master in fifth place.

He was a little too keen for comfort there, and if he can settle better, then that could be the route to further success in this contest.

Goodwood tip 2: Aeronautic (Goodwood, 13.55) – 1pt win @ 13/2 (bet365)

Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes tips (14.30)

Last year’s winner Term Of Endearment is much respected. He won this for Henry de Bromhead and has since switched to William Haggas, for whom he is yet to win in three starts this season.

One of his three starts was not far short of last year’s winning effort here, but he’s been a few pounds below that either side. The return here could galvanise him to greater heights but we’ll side with Joseph O’Brien’s Goodie Two Shoes to make it a quickfire double on the card.

She’s a mare on the upgrade in 2025, having won successive Listed races at Gowran Park (1m6f, good) and Down Royal (2m, good), before stepping up successfully to Group 3 company at Fairyhouse (1m6f, good).

She looks ready for the step up again to Group 2 level and she is taken on horse racing betting sites to continue her excellent run of form with another win.

Goodwood tip 3: Goodie Two Shoes (Goodwood, 14.30) – 1pt win @ 4/1 (William Hill)

Stewards' Cup tips (15.05)

As ever, this looks devilishly difficult and includes last year’s winner Get It and dual previous winner, Commanche Falls. Favourites have won just three of the last 10 renewals and the other seven winners have all been double-figure prices.

Get It can again have a pretty strong case made and I wouldn’t put off anyone set on backing him to follow up, as he’s improved and is 6lb higher this time, reflecting that.

However, another on an upward trajectory is Circe. Ryan Moore has been booked for the mount on the Richard Hannon-trained filly and the last time he rode her, she won. We should take the hint.

She goes well on a sound surface and comes here on the back of a career-best effort, when racing prominently before scoring at Newmarket (6f, good to firm) last month. There looks to be some value in her price on betting apps and she looks a serious each-way player and with some luck in running, might prove good enough to win it.

Goodwood tip 4: Circe (Goodwood, 15.05) – 0.5pt each-way @ 11/1 (bet365)

Whispering Angel Handicap tips (15.45)

Yet another of the many wide open looking handicaps this week, this time over 7f and there are plenty in with chances.

There’s a really interesting each-way bet for us here in Headmaster. William Haggas knows the type he needs to win this contest, having trained the winner in 2017. His Dubawi gelding has not been out of the first two in three starts over 7f-1m, winning the most recent one, a Haydock novice event, decisively.

That looks good form in context. At a big price, we don’t have to play to high stakes and he looks worth a tentative each-way play.

Goodwood tip 5: Headmaster (Goodwood, 15.45) – 0.5pt each-way @ 14/1 (BetVictor)

British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes tips (16.20)

Lots of unknowns here with the vast majority of the field having had only one start, so there could be any number of significant improvers and the market could provide some serious clues.

Without that knowledge, we’ll have to go on the pick of the form so far and that is very much with the likely favourite, Isaac Newton. There clearly can’t have been a huge amount expected of the Camelot colt on his recent debut at the Curragh, as he was merely nibbled at from 12/1 in to 11/1.

Under his claimer, he pushed the winner all the way to the line and just failed to score.

That was a very promising effort and provided this doesn’t come too soon, he could take plenty of beating.

Goodwood tip 6: Isaac Newton (Goodwood, 16.20) – 1pt win @ Evens (Ladbrokes)

Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap tips (16.55)

The totally unexposed Gladius looks to have the layers running scared in the ‘lucky last’ and no chances are being taken by them on the Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old.

He could prove good enough but at a double-figure price, Indalo is an improving gelding and is another who should be thereabouts. Roger Varian’s grey has won three of his seven starts but remains unexposed after raising the bar again with a comfortable success at Sandown (1m, good) a few days ago.

He’s gone up 5lb for that and is back up to a trip that he is also unexposed over, having finished a good second at Haydock on his only previous try over 1m1f. We’ll side with him.

Goodwood tip 7: Indalo (Goodwood, 16.55) – 0.5pt each-way @ 11/1 (William Hill)

