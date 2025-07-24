Friday’s racing tips

Fireblade (Ascot 15.00) - 1pt win @ 11/2 ( Bet365 )

War Howl (Ascot 16.10) - 1pt win @ 11/4 ( Virgin Bet )

Riot (York 17.30) - 0.5pt each-way @ 10/1 ( Bet365 )

Molten Sea (York 18.03) - 0.5pt each-way @ 4/1 ( Bet365 )

Kinnalargy (Thirsk 15.25) - 1pt win @ 9/2 ( Bet365 )

Curran (Sandown Park 18.53) - 0.5pt each-way @ 11/2 (BetMGM)

John Guest Racing Brown Jack Handicap Tips (Ascot 15.00)

Ascot’s John Guest Racing Brown Jack Handicap (15.00) will be a thorough test of stamina, with that notorious uphill climb for the back half of the contest and having an unexposed runner on our side looks worthwhile.

That comes in the form of Fireblade, who continues to do well since switching to the in-form Dylan Cunha.

Admittedly, his one below par effort this campaign came here over 1m4f in May but he has improved on that in two subsequent starts at around 1m6f. His latest run, when keeping on to be the runner-up at Sandown, suggests that this longer trip and further emphasis on stamina could be right up his street.

Contacto could prove to be the big danger to the selection and the presence of that opponent and Sir Mark Prescott’s Blindedbythelights, should give the market a solid look despite a relatively small field. After looking at the prices on horse racing betting sites, odds of 11/2 stand out for a Fireblade triump.

The Chapel Down Handicap tips (Ascot 16.10)

The Chapel Down Handicap (16.10) at Ascot looks like offering us a strong betting market, with several that can have cases made.

Among them is War Howl, who successfully dropped back to 7f at Doncaster last time, with a career best effort to win comfortably.

A 6lb rise on the back of that does not look excessive and he is taken to successfully follow-up in this slightly better contest. Betting sites have installed War Howl as the favourite with James Doyle taking the ride. Odds of 11/4 are available with Virgin Bet for him to triumph at Ascot.

eventmasters.co.uk Handicap tips (York 17.30)

On the York card, Riot looks to have solid claims in the eventmasters.co.uk Handicap (17.30). In a big field, having a draw towards the inside is handy and David O’Meara’s charge will emerge from stall four.

He’s course and distance winner and also handles some ease in the ground, both of which are further positives.

His pilot, Danny Tudhope, should be able to get him some cover early on and I’d expect him to be doing his best work towards the finish. He’s on a competitive mark and looks worth an each-way play.

A price of 10/1 looks appealing for bettors should he find his form in the first face of the day.

Elevator Company Handicap tips (York 18.03)

Later at York, the Elevator Company Handicap (18.03) is another competitive contest, where a number of runners have claims, including Savrola, It’s All About You and Fast Fred.

However, with a couple of recent pieces of improved form to her name and slow ground very much in her favour, Molten Sea could provide the answer.

The William Haggas-trained filly is proving to be an admirably consistent performer and she is taken to successfully defy another 1lb nudge up the handicap over a trip that suits.

Odds of 4/1 are available on betting apps for Molten Sea to deliver in what could be the race of the day.

British EBF Novice Stakes tips (Thirsk 15.25)

At Thirsk, there’s an interesting contest for the British EBF Novice Stakes (15.25), over six furlongs. Three last-time winners line up. Dandy Style, who won over course and distance, Flying Comet, who arrives on the back of a Chepstow success and Kinnalargy, who scored at Redcar on his second start, having been dropped back to 5f.

He’s back up in trip this time and with a penalty to shoulder but useful claimer Jack Callan takes off 7lb. That Redcar success was the pick of the form on offer here and he is taken to successfully follow up at 9/2.

Close Brothers Handicap tips (Sandown Park 18.53)

Stamina comes to the fore in Sandown’s Close Brothers Handicap (18.53), for runners rated 0-80 over 1m6f. This looks an open contest on paper and over such trips, every pound carried can count. It won’t harm, therefore, that Curran has been dropped 1lb since just being collared when trying to make all over a similar trip at Haydock last time.

Charlie Johnston’s four-year-old sticks to what looks to be his optimum trip and, if able to repeat that latest effort he would go very close. He’s another that looks to have strong each-way claims and it would be no surprise if he proves good enough to win it.

