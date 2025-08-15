Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Friday’s Racing Tips

Harlington (Epsom 15.50) – 0.5pt each-way @ 4/1 Bet365

Flowerhead (Newbury 16.45) – 1pt win @ 10/3 William Hill

She’s The Duchess (Newbury 17.20) – 0.5pt each-way @ 3/1 Bet365

Elarak (Newmarket 19.00) - 1pt win @ 10/3 William Hill

Panelli (Thirsk 19.10) - 1pt win @ 9/2 Betfred

Racing correspondent Jonathan Doidge, who was 9.82pts in profit for Glorious Goodwood, has taken a look Friday’s racecards and picked out his best bets from betting sites.

There’s some competitive action to get stuck into across Friday’s cards and we’ll start with a look at Epsom.

Friday’s Epsom Tips

The home of the Derby stages a six-race card, with an interesting contest being the Betfred Play Fred's £5 Million Handicap (15.50), which has drawn a field of nine. Twlight Guest and, if he takes his chances, Offiah’s Boy both look likely to be popular on horse racing betting sites and both can have cases made.

However, Harlington came back to winning form last time out at Chepstow. He showed a good attitude there to hold off his main challenger, with the front pair more than two lengths clear.

He’s up 3lb but we know from previous efforts that he is capable of running to a few pounds higher than that and he looks a big each-way player and may just be good enough to win again.

Friday Racing Tip 1: Harlington (Epsom 15.50) – 0.5pt each-way @ 4/1 Bet365

16.45 Newbury Tips

At Newbury, the Listed Sequoia Hair & Spirit St Hugh’s Stakes (16.45) has drawn a good field of speedy fillies and the pick, judged on her 100/1 second in the Group 2 Queen Mary, at Royal Ascot, looks to be Flowerhead.

Charlie Clover’s string is in good nick at present and this daughter of Starman has clearly surprised a few people already this campaign. She wasn’t quite as good back at Ascot in the Group 3 Princess Margaret last time but she should be up to seeing off this field, even if just repeating that latest effort.

Friday Racing Tip 2: Flowerhead (Newbury 16.45) – 1pt win @ 10/3 William Hill

17.20 Newbury Tips

With several runners in the Christopher Smith Associates LLP Handicap (17.20) having claims, there could be some value to had on horse racing betting apps and that may prove to be the case with She’s The Duchess. George Boughey’s string are, admittedly, not quite firing on all cylinders but this Bated Breath filly is still proving to be a consistent performer.

Yet to win on turf, she’s finished second on three occasions, with her sole win coming on debut on the Tapeta at Newcastle. She’s been dropped 1lb, which won’t harm and you can set your clock by her recent efforts, which adds some confidence.

Her trainer has decided to add blinkers for the first time to the tongue tie she already wears. That, and the combination of the drop back to 7f here could prove shrewd moves and she looks sure to go well.

Friday Racing Tip 3: She’s The Duchess (Newbury 17.20) – 0.5pt each-way @ 3/1 Bet365

Friday’s Newmarket tips

Over at Newmarket, there’s a cracking race in prospect for the JenningsBet Stevenage Handicap (19.00). Nine have been declared for the 0-100 contest over 1m and they include Dark Tornado, who has been in super form this summer and Dutch Decoy, who has won this race in the past and is a very reliable yardstick at this venue.

The latter is feared but there’s no doubt he’s exposed and that’s certainly not the case with Elarak. Charlie Hills’ three-year-old was an easy winner over C&D in June. That was in novice company and backed up an earlier Lingfield turf success.

He was never involved back here in Listed company last time and to get involved we’ll have to put a line through that form and hope that he will be much more competitive now entering handicaps. His level of form from those novice successes suggests that he might have got in lightly for this race and it could again be a good time to catch him.

Friday Racing Tip 4: Elarak (Newmarket 19.00) - 1pt win @ 10/3 William Hill

Thirsk tips

Finally, in the Vision Windows "A Clear Winner" Handicap (19.10) at Thirsk, it looks worth giving another chance to Panelli.

The Kingman gelding has finished second on both an AW novice event (7f) and a Leicester handicap (7f, good to firm) this year. Back up to 1m and on soft ground at Yarmouth last time, he disappointed.

Perhaps conditions were to blame for that and we’ll know more after this race, which is back on ground forecast to be fast.

George Boughey’s charge is still open to improvement after just two handicap starts and he can come good this time.

Friday Racing Tip 5: Panelli (Thirsk 19.10) - 1pt win @ 9/2 Betfred

