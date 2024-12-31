The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Cheltenham tips: New Year’s Day meeting best bets and odds
Follow our horse racing betting tips ahead of the New Year’s Day racing at Cheltenham
Cheltenham tips
- 15:15 Golden Ace E/W - 7/2 Betway
- 13:30 Cloudy Glen E/W 6/1 Bet365
- 14:40 One Big Bang - 5/2 Willam Hill
Cheltenham is set to get 2025 off to a flying start with seven competitive races taking place from 12:20pm on New Year’s Day.
The pick of the action is the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle. where Nicky Henderson is looking for his fifth victory since 2008 with Lucky Place.
Nico de Boinville will be riding the betting apps favourite at 3/1, looking for his fourth win since Christmas but he’ll have to beat Golden Ace, ridden by Lorcan Williams.
He will be hoping for a better ride than he endured at the weekend when he was beaten by Brighterdaysahead by 30 lengths, in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown.
The pair, along with trainer Jeremy Scott, will hope that that race and humbling experience will be the motivation to do better this weekend.
Cheltenham prediction 1: 15:15 Golden Ace E/W - 7/2 Betway
Cheltenham tips: Cloudy Glen to roll back the years
He might not be one of the favourites for the Betfair Handicap Chase but write Cloudy Glen off at your peril after an impressive victory last time out at Haydock Park.
The Venetia Williams-trained horse, ridden by Charlie Deutsch, is third favourite according to the betting sites at 6/1, behind the favourite Broadway Boy at 5/4 closely followed by Our Power ridden by Dylan Johnston.
Cheltenham prediction 2: 13:30 Cloudy Glen E/W - 6/1 Bet365
Cheltenham tips: One Big Bang to have a big race
After finishing second in his last race, it will be interesting to see if One Big Bang can go one better when he takes his place in the Handicap Hurdle.
Trained by James Owen the grey gelding finished as runner-up in Haydock in November and horse racing betting sites are offering 5/2 on him securing the win just ahead of Sam Twiston-Davies ridden Strackan at 9/2.
Cheltenham prediction 3: 14:40 One Big Bang - 5/2 William Hill
Please gamble responsibly
When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.
Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.
Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.
But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
We aim to offer every online gambler and reader of The Independent a safe and fair platform through unbiased reviews and offers from the UK’s best online gambling companies.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.