Cheltenham tips

Cheltenham is set to get 2025 off to a flying start with seven competitive races taking place from 12:20pm on New Year’s Day.

The pick of the action is the Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle. where Nicky Henderson is looking for his fifth victory since 2008 with Lucky Place.

Nico de Boinville will be riding the betting apps favourite at 3/1, looking for his fourth win since Christmas but he’ll have to beat Golden Ace, ridden by Lorcan Williams.

He will be hoping for a better ride than he endured at the weekend when he was beaten by Brighterdaysahead by 30 lengths, in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The pair, along with trainer Jeremy Scott, will hope that that race and humbling experience will be the motivation to do better this weekend.

Cheltenham prediction 1: 15:15 Golden Ace E/W - 7/2 Betway

Cheltenham tips: Cloudy Glen to roll back the years

He might not be one of the favourites for the Betfair Handicap Chase but write Cloudy Glen off at your peril after an impressive victory last time out at Haydock Park.

The Venetia Williams-trained horse, ridden by Charlie Deutsch, is third favourite according to the betting sites at 6/1, behind the favourite Broadway Boy at 5/4 closely followed by Our Power ridden by Dylan Johnston.

Cheltenham prediction 2: 13:30 Cloudy Glen E/W - 6/1 Bet365

Cheltenham tips: One Big Bang to have a big race

After finishing second in his last race, it will be interesting to see if One Big Bang can go one better when he takes his place in the Handicap Hurdle.

Trained by James Owen the grey gelding finished as runner-up in Haydock in November and horse racing betting sites are offering 5/2 on him securing the win just ahead of Sam Twiston-Davies ridden Strackan at 9/2.

Cheltenham prediction 3: 14:40 One Big Bang - 5/2 William Hill

