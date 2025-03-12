Cheltenham Placepot Tips: Day Three Placepot Selections For £750,000 Prize Pool

A huge field for the Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle (Cheltenham, 1.20pm) provides a stiff early test for placepot players with just three places available to aim at on betting sites.

Sixandahalf has only tackled hurdles once, but it resulted in a smooth 12-length success at Fairyhouse, and she can at least call on the experience of an excellent summer on the level which saw her win a nice flat race at Newmarket and finish placed in the Irish Cesarewitch.

Given that Joseph O’Brien has a stellar record at this meeting and Galileo Dame has been rerouted from the Triumph Hurdle, she is hugely respected, while Jubilee Alpha is also shortlisted following some impressive performances at Taunton and Windsor.

There is another sizeable field for this Novices’ Handicap Chase (2.00pm), but Springwell Bay boasts experience of the track courtesy of his impressive win on New Year’s Day and, although saddled with plenty of weight, looks a class act.

The lightly-raced chaser Nurburgring and Caldwell Potter – third to Arkle winner Jango Baie here in December (Springwell Bay second) – are others to add to the perm.

The full complement of runners line up for the Pertemps Final (2.40pm) and Feet Of A Dancer should appreciate both the ground and test that this fiercely competitive handicap offers.

Jeriko Du Reponet has also been aimed at this race all season and the cheekpieces may help him focus on the job in hand, while stablemate Doddiethegreat is also equipped with headgear and may surprise at a price on horse racing betting sites.

It will be hugely disappointing if Fact To File doesn’t at least place in the Ryanair Chase (3.20pm) as he has some front-runners in the race to ensure he has a generous pace to aim at. He has already beaten Galopin Des Champs at this intermediate trip this term, so he should take all the beating.

For the placepot to pay well, it is the nature of the beast that some strongly fancied runners must underperform so, with that in mind, it could be worth trying to take on Teahupoo in the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle at a very short price.

The ante-post favourite in the Cheltenham odds faces a raft of new blood in this year’s renewal with the likes of Lucky Place and The Wallpark fancied to be involved at the business end.

The closing amateur jockeys’ handicap chase is a tough riddle to solve but the front-running Midnight Our Fred, Johnnywho (gamble of the race) and Walking On Air look three likely types.

Cheltenham Placepot Perm - Day Three

1.20

9 Jubilee Alpha

21 Sixandahalf

22 Galileo Dame

2.00

1 Springwell Bay

3 Caldwell Potter

8 Nurburgring

2.40

8 Feet Of A Dancer

10 Jeriko Du Reponet

19 Doddiethegreat

3.20

3 Fact To File

4.00

9 Lucky Place

15 The Wallpark

4.40

4 Johnnywho

13 Midnight Our Fred

23 Walking On air

3x3x3x1x2x3 = 162 lines

