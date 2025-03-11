Best Free Bet Offers at Cheltenham Today

Cheltenham Festival kicks off today and it’s arguably the most significant event in the horse racing calendar.

There are a number of key races on the opening day, with elite competitors helping to set the tone for the week of racing, including the Champion Hurdle.

Finding the best betting sites and free bet offers is key to getting the most out of Cheltenham Festival Day One, so we’ve compiled a list of the top betting offers today.

Best Free Bets Offers Today

Rank Bookmaker Offer 1 Betfred Betfred gives new customers the perfect opportunity to get their week started with its welcome offer worth £50 in free bets after signing up using the code ‘BETFRED50’ before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any race with odds of 1/1 or greater. 2 BetGoodwin Money-back special up to £100. BetGoodwin offers users their money back as free bets if your horses loses by a nose, is beaten by a 50/1 shout or half-a-length in a chase or if your horse falls at the last while leading. 3 BetMGM BetMGM offer one of the best sign-up offers around. New customers can claim £40 in free bets, £30 of which can be used on horse racing. All users have to do is sign up, deposit £10, bet £10 on any market with odds of evens or greater to claim the offer. 4 BoyleSports BoyleSports gives users the chance to earn Acca Loyalty free bets by placing five accas over the course of the week to earn a £5 free bet. By placing five £5 accas with odds of 3/1 or greater, you’ll qualify for £5 in free bets. 5 Bet365 Bet365 offer a diverse welcome offer for new users. Customer can pick their offer with their deposit. A £5 deposit and £5 bet on any market with odds of 1/5 or greater returns £15 in free bets. You can do exactly the same process with a £10 deposit and bet to secure £30 in free bets.

Key Races on Day One

Champion Hurdle

This prestigious Grade One contest is the standout race of the first day, with the second largest purse across the event.

Previous champions include Honeysuckle and Constitution Hill – who is odds-on favourite for Nicky Henderson in 2025.

In terms of Champion Hurdle odds, Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth could both push the former champion, with the former offered as second-favourite at 7/2 with horse racing betting sites.

Last year’s winner, Willie Mullins’ State Man, is offered at 6/1 ante-post, and comes into the race having won the Irish Champion Hurdle in early February. He could offer good value on Champion Hurdle betting.

Interestingly, the last five winners of the Champions Hurdle entered the race having won either the Irish Champion Hurdle or Kempton’s Christmas Hurdle – which was won by Constitution Hill this year.

Supreme Novices' Hurdle

The Supreme Novices Hurdle is the first race of the Festival, known for brining out the ‘Cheltenham roar’ from spectators. It sets the tone for the rest of the festival and is often one for future stars to win (having been won by Constitution Hill in 2022).

In terms of Supreme Novices Hurdle tips, Willie Mullins’ Kopek Des Bordes is the favourite for the title, likely owing to his recent win at the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle – however, the Irish trainer has not won this race since 2021.

Romeo Collio and Salvatore Mundi are the outside options, with both offered around 6/1 - the same ante-post price as was offered for the 2024 winner, Slade Steel.

Arkle Chase

Although this race does not have the acclaim of the Champion Hurdle, it puts chasers through a tough test to claim the crown, and is a prestigious race in its own right with a history dating back to 1946.

As far as Arkle Chase tips go, Majborough is the leading contender for Willie Mullins, who is looking for his third-straight crown. Jango Baie could spring a surprise for Nicky Henderson, while Leau Du Sud is also worth the attention of bettors.

Mares Hurdle

The Cheltenham Mares Hurdle is one of the newer races at the Festival, dating back to 2008, but it still sees elite competition. Mullins has dominated the race with 10 wins in 17, but he has only recorded one win in his last six with Lossiemouth triumphant last year.

In terms of Mares Hurdle odds, Brighterdaysahead is the bookies favourite, with Lossiemouth offered at 7/2, but make sure to watch the latest odds in this one.

Top Betting Sites for Cheltenham Festival Day One

Rank Bookmaker Cheltenham Promos and Features 1 Betfred Welcome offer worth £50 free bets. BOG at 8am, NRNB, live streaming, money back specials, bet boosts, NAP of the day, racing acca boosts, Rewards4Racing Points, Extra Places. 2 Unibet Welcome offer worth £40 in free bets. Same Race Multi feature, money back specials, Uniboosts on three different races, Best Industry Prices, BOG at 10am, Acca Boosts, extra places, boosted odds, separate racing welcome offer worth £20, live streaming. 3 Bet365 Welcome offer worth up to £30. Super Boosts, Bet Boosts for all day one races, live streaming, BOG, Extra Places, Archive racing footage, Pay outs on disqualified horses, bet and get offers worth £10. 4 BoyleSports Money back specials on racing, BOG, racing acca price boosts, Cheltenham free bet offers, Cheltenham invent-a-bet, Cheltenham specials, live streaming, welcome offer valid on racing, Acca Loyalty to earn free bets, Acca Insurance, NRNB, Extra Places. 5 Tote Money back on every race at Cheltenham if your horse finishes second, bet £10 get £30 + Cheltenham free spins welcome offer, live streaming, Stayers Club (free bet club), Cheltenham tips from Andrew Mount, Tote multiples

How We Rate Cheltenham Betting Sites and Free Bet Offers

Licensing: Our recommended Cheltenham betting sites are licensed by the UKGC. We only recommend UKGC-licensed operators, ensuring that customers’ details are protected and that the betting sites are regulated.

Welcome offer: We recommend betting sites that offer the best value for customers when signing up. The offer should be valuable compared to other operators and have a straightforward sign-up process.

Promotions: Recommended Cheltenham betting sites offer the best promotions, including free bets, moneyback specials, best odds guaranteed, non-runner no bet, price boosts, acca boosts, acca insurance, acca rewards, super boosts, extra places and many more.

Value: Our recommended best betting sites provide the best value Cheltenham odds in the industry across all 28 races. You’ll struggle to find better value odds, but always shop around to ensure you find the best price.

Markets: Cheltenham Festival is one of the gambling events of the year and our recommended best betting sites ensure that there are a catalogue of options to satisfy your betting needs, including new types of betting such as bet builders.

Usability: Betting sites are not effective unless they have sound usability and functionality for all features including bets and live streaming. Our recommended operators tick all the boxes when it comes to usability, providing a sound online betting experience.

App: The best Cheltenham betting sites should offer a quality betting app for both Apple and Android devices. Our carefully selected operators all deliver a sound experience for mobile users.

Payment options: We scoured the available payment options and only considered the ones that offered a wide variety of options, including PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay and more.

Tips for Maximsing Day One Betting Offers

Understanding Promotions: Read terms and conditions carefully to fully benefit from offers, such as Non runner no bet. NRNB allow users to get their money back if their chosen horse does not compete.

Comparing Odds: Utilise odds comparison tools to ensure the best value. Look for odds boosts on different betting sites to get the most out of each promotion.

Free Bets: Use free bets wisely and don’t throw them away on long shots. Read the terms to use these offers before they expire.

Responsible gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly online. Always remain within a budget and never exceed it. Never chase your losses.

Anyone can lose a bet even if they know a lot about horse racing. It is easy to get carried away with Cheltenham Festival, so remain in control of your time and betting.

Bettors can use responsible gambling tools provided by betting sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities, organisations and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

