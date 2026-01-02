Best bets and odds for Saturday’s racing at Sandown Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday’s racing betting tips

Keep Running (Sandown Park, 12.45) – 4pts win @ 2/1 ( BetMGM )

Jet Plane (Sandown Park, 13.50) – 2pts win @ 11/4 ( William Hill )

Nocte Volatus (Sandown Park, 15.05) – 1pt ew @ 13/2 ( BetVictor )

Nardaran (Sandown Park, 15.35) – 1pt ew @ 9/1 (William Hill)

Our racing correspondent Jonathan Doidge has run the rule over Saturday’s card at Sandown Park to bring you his four betting tips using the best odds from horse racing betting sites.

Try Unibet's Smartview Racecards Handicap Chase (12.45, Sandown Park)

In the hope that it survives an 8am inspection, there are a few small fields on Sandown’s card, not least this five-runner handicap chase over about two miles. Vanderpoel put up a career best when clearing away from his field to win at Ascot (2m1f, soft) by seven lengths last month. He’s up 8lb for that but he looks potentially progressive.

However, there haven’t been many more impressive displays than that put up by KEEP RUNNING over C&D last time. Warren Greatrex’s eight-year-old defied topweight and a mark of 129 to trounce his field by 18 lengths on going described as good to soft.

His jumping wasn’t perfect, having put a hole in one of the early fences but he was otherwise superb and he drew clear from two out in fine style, jumping slightly to his right.

His trainer braced himself for a big rise by the handicapper, who is asking Keep Running to carry 11lb more today but good ground can help him with that (he’s won on it) and he looks one to keep progressing. I’m confident in backing Keep Running as a 4pt selection with 2/1 odds available on betting sites.

Saturday racing tip 1: Keep Running (Sandown Park, 12.45) – 4pts win @ 2/1 (BetMGM)

Unibet Middle Distance Veterans' Handicap Chase (13.50, Sandown Park)

This does have a potentially trappy look to it when you consider that most of the field may need a personal best to win it, if others run to their abilities.

I think the market has probably got it right, however, with the Dan Skelton-trained JET PLANE looking the one to beat after a wide margin success at Leicester last time out (2m4f, good).

He gets further than this, which up the stiff Sandown hill won’t do his chances any harm, while usually jumps well and he appeared to have further reserves in the tank last time.

Can You Call is another last-time winner who is respected but will probably need another ‘PB’ to get his nose in front again.

The remainder are all also exposed, which is no surprise given they’re veterans and if there is to be a fly in the ointment, it could be Numitor, who hasn’t been able to complete recent starts but he’s on a handy mark if wind surgery has helped.

Saturday racing tip 2: Jet Plane (Sandown Park, 13.50) – 2pts win @ 11/4 (William Hill)

Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase (2025 Stayers' Veterans' Chase Final) (15.05, Sandown Park)

A £100,000 prize has drawn a competitive field of old timers and the one I like here is NOCTE VOLATUS. You may recall I tipped him to win the Grand Sefton at Aintree at a price but his race ended at the Chair.

I stuck with him (on a non-tipping day) when he scored at Warwick last time, seeing out this longer trip well and winning with a fair bit in hand.

A 5lb rise looks fair and I’m not going to desert him this time, at an each-way price on betting apps in this race.

Saturday racing tip 3: Nocte Volatus (Sandown Park, 15.05) – 1pt ew @ 13/2 (BetVictor)

Read Nicky Henderson's Unibet Blog Handicap Hurdle (15.35, Sandown Park)

The curtain falls on Sandown’s Saturday card with this open looking Class 3 event, where I am siding with the topweight, NARDARAN, on an each-way basis.

Paul Nicholls’ runner has to shrug off a disappointing effort at Plumpton last time (2m4f, good), when he ran no sort of race when upped to a higher grade. However, he was previously coming along nicely, having won at both Plumpton and here over C&D.

He acts on a sound surface as well as at this venue, while he’s still open to further progress after just seven starts. The 9/1 on offer about him at the time of writing could look a big price on the day and he can be backed each-way for three places, with eight declared.

Saturday racing tip 4: Nardaran (Sandown Park, 15.35) – 1pt ew @ 9/1 (William Hill)

Please gamble responsibly

If you plan to have a bet on Friday’s racing, make sure to gamble responsibly.

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using the betting sites UK, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable racing punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino bonuses you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.