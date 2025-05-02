Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

2,000 Guineas Tips

Field Of Gold - 1pt win @ 2/1 BetVictor

Wimbledon Hawkeye 1pt each-way @ 18/1 bet365 (4 places)

Newmarket stage the first Classics of the season this weekend with Saturday’s Betfred 2,000 Guineas preceding a cracking renewal of the Betfred 1,000 Guineas on Sunday.

We’ve taken a look at each of the 11 runners in turn, examining their odds on betting sites, to work out who may have a chance of claiming Guineas glory on Saturday (3.35pm)

2,000 Guineas Betting Preview: Runners & Riders Review

BENEVENTO – ★☆☆☆☆

Made a satisfactory return to action in the bet365 Craven Stakes, folding late on after trying to make all the running. Stamina at this trip yet to be confirmed, especially at this level.

EXPANDED – ★★★★☆

Compacted a two-race juvenile career into a week last October, landing a Curragh maiden in game style prior to running a blinder in the Dewhurst Stakes (7f) at this venue just seven days later. Plenty more to come given his unexposed nature and a threat to all.

FIELD OF GOLD – ★★★★★

Looked to have matured and strengthened ahead of his comeback and that was evident on his highly impressive victory in the bet365 Craven. Having travelled powerfully throughout that day, he quickened in style to score readily once the gallops appeared. The one to beat in the eyes of horse racing betting sites and can give his training operation a first win in this prestigious event.

GREEN IMPACT – ★★★☆☆

Built on an encouraging Curragh debut as a juvenile with two defeats of Derby contender Delacroix over a mile, the latter in Group 2 company. Will stay further than this trip so slight concern one or two of his rivals may have a little too much speed at today’s distance. Could develop into a live Derby hope himself with a big run.

RULING COURT – ★★★☆☆

Bolted up on his Meydan comeback at the beginning of March and the level of his work since has encouraged rider William Buick to pick him ahead of Dewhurst scorer Shadow Of Light. Very much respected if stall 11 doesn’t inconvenience his chance.

SCORTHY CHAMP – ★★★★☆

Drawn in the middle of the track and looks a threat judged on the impressive nature of his National Stakes success at the Curragh last September. Today’s test should suit ideally, and he has been the subject of positive vibes from his shrewd handler in the lead up to this event.

SEAGULLS ELEVEN – ★☆☆☆☆

Talented juvenile in his own right and posted the best effort of a busy two-year-old career in the National Stakes when third to Scorthy Champ at the Curragh. Went on to finish fourth in the Dewhurst behind Shadow Of Light and suspicion he needs to improve markedly to figure at the business end.

SHADOW OF LIGHT – ★★★☆☆

Middle Park Stakes winner who was thought to be a Commonwealth Cup type until defying connections with a game and tenacious win in the Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs last October. Joined a select band of horses to complete the Grade 1 double that day, but Godolphin’s No1 rider prefers Ruling Court while a first time tongue tie raises a small red flag.

TORNADO ALERT – ★☆☆☆☆

Lightly raced colt who has yet to tackle turf in a two-race career which saw him win at the second time of asking at Newcastle over a mile. Plenty of potential but he is in at the deep end here, so others preferred.

WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE – ★★★☆☆

Performed with credit in the bet365 Craven Stakes on his comeback when looking in need of the run late behind Field Of Gold. Boasts plenty of experience of the Rowley Mile and, with some betting sites offering four places, he looks an enticing each-way price given he beat Ruling Court as a juvenile at York in the Acomb Stakes.

YAH MO BE THERE – ★☆☆☆☆

Talented sprinting juvenile in his own right and recorded a marginal career best in the Newbury trial for this race when starting sluggishly. Yard have enjoyed a good spring, but there remains a question mark about his effectiveness at this trip in this grade.

2,000 Guines Best Bets

Field Of Gold sets a strong standard courtesy of his scintillating success in the bet365 Craven Stakes. He was reportedly short of fitness that day so if he has improved then he must surely take all the beating with his stamina and track effectiveness assured. For those with access to betting sites offering four places, Wimbledon Hawkeye makes some appeal at a big price given he was second to Field Of Gold last month and has already beaten Ruling Court, while Expanded and Scorthy Champ appear the best of the rest.

