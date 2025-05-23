Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Monaco Grand Prix Betting Tips

Oscar Piastri to win the Monaco Grand Prix - 15/8 Bet365

Charles Leclerc to finish in the top three - 11/8 William Hill

Formula 1 heads to one of its iconic homes for the latest edition of the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, with the leading trio of Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen re-igniting their title battle in Monte Carlo.

Last week’s surprise win for Verstappen at Imola provided a reminder that the Dutchman is far from out of the race despite the superior performance of the McLaren cars so far, and though he sits in third in the Drivers’ standings – 22 points behind Piastri – he will harbour hopes of a fifth consecutive Championship.

Nevertheless, Piastri remains the favourite for the Drivers’ Championship in 2025 and is now a best-price of evens on betting sites, while Lando Norris is an 11/4 shot.

Though the Australian finished behind his teammate in Emilia Romagna last week – with the duo completing the podium – his performances so far this season have surprised many, with Norris the clear favourite ahead of the season beginning.

And once again, the McLaren duo are the favourites in the F1 odds for the race in Monte Carlo too, with Piastri offered at 15/8 to win and Norris priced at 9/4.

Monaco Grand Prix Betting Preview: Piastri to Extend Title Lead

Qualifying is everything in Monaco due to the lack of overtaking opportunities around Monte Carlo’s narrow streets, and once again the McLaren duo are favourites for both the race itself and the top qualifying positions.

Oscar Piastri has become something of a pole-taking specialist in recent months, taking his third of the season at Imola last week with rivals unable to match the one-lap pace of the McLaren so far.

While the McLaren pair might not be able to rely on pure pace in a tight street circuit once the race is underway, if the Australian can secure pole again he will be even more deserving of a favourite tag ahead of the race starting.

Piastri showed he can qualify well at Monaco last year when securing a spot on the front row of the grid alongside pole-sitter Charles Leclerc and of the two McLaren drivers, he looks the one to side with on betting apps.

Monte Carlo Grand Prix prediction 1: Oscar Piastri to win the Monaco Grand Prix - 15/8 Bet365

Monte Carlo Grand Prix Prediction: Leclerc to Impress Home Crowd

Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc is racing in his home race in Monte Carlo, with the 27-year-old having secured an emotional victory last year.

But he heads back to Monaco in fifth position in the Drivers’ Championship, with just 61 points and only one podium finish so far this season.

Though last year was Leclerc’s only win here, he has started the race in pole position in three of the last four years, and if he can do so again then he could be in a great position to finish on the podium.

To that end, we think a wager on Leclerc to finish in the top three at 11/8 with various betting sites is a strong option.

Monte Carlo Grand Prix prediction 2: Charles Leclerc to finish in the top three - 11/8 William Hill

