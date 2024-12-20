Los Angeles Chargers complete comeback to beat Denver Broncos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Los Angeles Chargers came from 11 points down in the third quarter to beat AFC West and wildcard rivals the Denver Broncos 34-27.

Justin Herbert threw touchdown passes to Derius Davis and Hassan Hawkins in the fourth quarter as the Chargers pulled alongside the Broncos at 9-6.

A win would have secured the Broncos’ first playoff spot since they won the Super Bowl in 2016. A first loss in five games drops them below the Chargers to third in the division, but both look on course for the postseason.

Audric Estime put the Broncos ahead with a three-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, Gus Edwards replying from one yard.

Bo Nix, who threw for 263 yards, connected with Michael Burton and Devaughn Vele from close range for scores as the Broncos took a 21-10 lead in the second quarter, Cameron Dicker landing a 37-yard field goal between those scores.

Dicker grabbed his second score on the brink of half-time as the Chargers took advantage of a rarely-used rule – connecting from 57 yards with a fair-catch kick, which allows teams to take a shot at goal from the line of scrimmage after a fair catch from a punt.

Dicker’s kick – helped by a 10-yard penalty – was the longest fair-catch kick in the NFL and the first successful one since 1976.

Wil Lutz stretched the lead back out to 11 with a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter, Edwards’ second rushing score from five yards making it 24-19.

Herbert, who threw for 284 yards with an interception, found Davis and Haskins to push the Chargers ahead for the first time, a last-minute Lutz kick from 55 yards providing the only response from the Broncos.