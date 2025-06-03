Max Homa and Rickie Fowler miss out on US Open as Ryder Cup hopeful Matt Wallace qualifies
Homa has endured a difficult year and carried his own bag at qualifying after a recent split with his caddie
Max Homa and Rickie Fowler were among the big names to miss out on a place at the US Open as British amateur Tyler Weaver booked his spot at Oakmont in qualifying.
Homa finished tied for third at last year’s Masters but has endured a nightmare year, tumbling down the rankings amid poor form and splitting recently with caddie Joe Greiner.
Carrying his own bag at a qualifying event in Columbus, Ohio, the 34-year-old missed out alongside Fowler in a five-man play-off as Cameron Young claimed the final spot at the upcoming major. South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen topped the leaderboard to ensure a return to the US Open after missing the cut last year.
Qualifying hopefuls played 36 holes at 10 venues across the United States and Canada in a bid to seal one of 47 spots available on a Monday known as “golf’s longest day” ahead of the year’s third major at Oakmont from 12-15 June.
22-year-old amateur Weaver - born in Newmarket and now studying at Florida State University - tied for third at 11-under in Atlanta, one of three amateurs to qualify with 17-year-old American Mason Howell also sealing his place.
There was a potential Ryder Cup boost, meanwhile, for England’s Matt Wallace, one of seven qualifiers in Ontario. The five-time DP World Tour winner finished tied for third at the PGA Championship in 2019 at Bethpage Black, which will host the biennial battle between Europe and the United States in September.
2010 US Open winner Graeme McDowell remains in contention to return after making a first-round 70 before play was suspended in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Tom McKibbin, McDowell’s fellow Northern Irishman and LIV golfer, is out of the running to qualify, though.
