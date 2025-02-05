Tom McKibbin explains why he ignored Rory McIlroy advice to join LIV Golf

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tom McKibbin has explained that the opportunity to learn from “some of the best players in the world” convinced him to ignore Rory McIlroy’s advice and join LIV Golf.

McKibbin had earned his PGA Tour card last year but elected not to take it up, instead joining Jon Rahm’s team on the breakaway Saudi-backed series.

The talented Northern Irishman, 22, was reared at the same Hollywood Golf Club as McIlroy, who he contacted on receipt of the offer.

The four-time major winner advised the youngster to turn down the offer and instead prioritise playing in golf’s biggest events and Ryder Cup.

But McKibbin was unconvinced, believing the chance to play alongside Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and some of the sport’s other high-profile rebels as reason enough to pursue the deal.

“It was definitely in my mind but to me I wasn’t in any of [the majors or Ryder Cup] anyway,” McKibbin said of McIlroy’s advice.

“The opportunity to play with these guys out here more often and more consistently was definitely a huge factor. I’m not in those majors anyway at the minute so that really didn’t bother me too much.

“Being young and 22 I’ve watched this last couple years since [LIV Golf] started. It’s something I really like to watch. Something very different. It appeals to more people my age.

“The opportunity to learn from some of the best players in the world week in, week out is something that appealed very nicely to me. I liked the whole concept of everything.”

Negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) over a deal that may bring golf back together and re-unify a fractured calendar.

McKibbin will be unable to play on the PGA Tour having joined LIV, though will initially retain membership of the DP World Tour and in theory qualify for the Ryder Cup.

The 22-year-old claimed his maiden title at the European Open in June 2023.