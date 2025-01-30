Jon Rahm confirms new LIV Golf signing for Legion XVIII as rising star joins
Tom McKibbin, a protege of fellow Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, has switched to the breakaway series in a blow to the PGA Tour
Tom McKibbin has officially signed for LIV Golf and joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team.
Two-time major winner Rahm confirmed the expected move with a brief post on social media.
"Tom McKibbin, welcome to the team, let's go," Rahm said with a clenched-fist celebration as he confirmed McKibbin will be joining him, Tyrrell Hatton and American Caleb Surratt on the Saudi-funded breakaway.
McKibbin will make his debut when the LIV Golf League begins its fourth season in Riyadh next week.
The 22-year-old honed his game at the same club in Northern Ireland as Rory McIlroy but has ignored McIlroy's view that the move to LIV Golf is "not worth the sacrifice".
McKibbin, who shared a warm embrace with McIlroy after securing a PGA Tour card at the end of last season, rang the four-time major winner for advice about the lucrative switch.
McIlroy said: "There is so much money in the game and some would argue too much money in the game for the eyeballs that we attract.
"For whatever the benefit may be, I don't think it's worth the sacrifice to what he's potentially going to give up."
The youngster had secured his PGA Tour card at the end of the 2024 season but has elected not to take it up, instead joining the Saudi-backed series.
PA
