US Open becomes first major to create LIV Golf exemption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One LIV Golf player will receive an exemption for this year's US Open, tournament organisers have announced.

The top player, who is not otherwise exempt and is in the top three of the Saudi-funded breakaway's standings on 19 May, will earn a place in the field at Oakmont from 12-15 June.

The top 10 players in the standings on 7 April will also be exempt from local qualifying for the year's third major championship.

The direct entry exemption will change to two players in 2026, with the top player from 2025's final standings eligible along with another player based on the 2026 points standings in the spring.

USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said: "The USGA continues to evaluate the pathways that exist to ensure those playing their best have the opportunity to compete in our national championship.

"Consistent with our historical approach, we continuously evaluate talent levels on professional tours and in amateur events, which has led us to add a new exemption category."

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil welcomed the move.

"We're pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the US Open and appreciate Mike Whan's leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf," O'Neil said.

"Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf's biggest stages at the majors. LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf's governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world."

None of the other majors currently offers a direct spot via the LIV standings, although Joaquin Niemann has received an invite to the Masters in 2024 and 2025.

Niemann and Sergio Garcia have also both reportedly received an invite for May's US PGA Championship.

PA