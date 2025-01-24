Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Genesis Invitational has been moved from Riviera Country Club to Torrey Pines in San Diego following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The tournament, which is hosted by Tiger Woods, will be staged on its scheduled dates of 13-16 February.

Woods said in a statement: "We are grateful to the City of San Diego and Torrey Pines for hosting the 2025 Genesis Invitational, and to everyone who has reached out in support of the tournament.

"While Riviera remains the home of The Genesis Invitational, we look forward to playing on another championship calibre golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan added: "As we've seen the last two weeks, sports can be a great diversion but an even greater unifier in bringing people together for a common cause.

"Highlighting the resilience of Los Angeles and the need for continued support for the ongoing recovery efforts is what our collective teams are working towards with the playing of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.

"Our thanks to Tiger Woods, TGR Live and Genesis for their leadership in these efforts. We are grateful to Farmers Insurance, Mayor Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego and the Century Club for extending the invitation to relocate The Genesis Invitational to Torrey Pines."

Torrey Pines is also hosting this week's Farmers Insurance Open.

