St Andrews to stage Open Championship in 2027

The 155th Open Championship will be played at St Andrews in 2027, boosting the chances of Tiger Woods making a final competitive appearance on the Old Course.

Woods feared he was bidding farewell to the venue where he won two of his Open titles when he missed the cut in 2022, the 15-time major winner having suggested that the Open would not return to the ‘Home of Golf’ until 2030.

“I’ll be able to play future British Opens, yes, but eight years’ time, I doubt if I’ll be competitive at this level,” Woods said in his pre-event press conference.

However, the R&A has confirmed that golf’s oldest major will be played at St Andrews from July 15-18, 2027 as it returns to the Old Course for the first time since Cameron Smith carded a stunning final round of 64 to lift the Claret Jug.

It also marks 100 years since amateur Bobby Jones triumphed at St Andrews by six shots to successfully defend the title he won the previous year at Royal Lytham.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon, who succeeded Martin Slumbers last month, said: “I’m hugely excited to be making this my first announcement at The R&A.

“I’m looking forward to The Open’s return to St Andrews every bit as much as the fans and the players.

“There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873.

“St Andrews is the home of golf and it generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players as well as providing an amazing spectacle on television and digitally for millions of viewers around the world.

“It promises to be another milestone occasion at one of sport’s greatest and most historic venues and we will be doing everything we can to make it a memorable experience for everyone involved.”