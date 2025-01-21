Scottie Scheffler provides update on return after suffering injury making ravioli

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scottie Scheffler has insisted that he will not rush his return after suffering a bizarre injury while making pasta on Christmas Day.

Scheffler punctured the palm of his hand while crafting homemade ravioli over the holiday period and required surgery to remove glass shards.

The World No 1 has missed two early-season PGA Tour events, with a planned return for the American Express postponed as he continues to recover.

Scheffler is set to be back on course at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week but the American will be cautious for fear of re-aggravating the problem.

“I just want to make sure I’m getting back to normal, progressing the right way in recovery,” said Scheffler. “I’m definitely anxious to get back, excited to get back but I’m also not going to rush back just to rush back.

“Everything went well with the surgery. [My] body feels pretty good. I’m still making decisions on schedule going forward. I should know next few days to a week whether I’ll be playing next week. Everything’s on schedule.”

Scheffler won seven times on the PGA Tour in 2024, claiming a second Masters green jacket and winning Olympic gold at Paris 2024.

Even while unable to swing a club, the 28-year-old has been working on his game as he seeks further success.

“I went back while I was sitting around kind of elevating my hand post-surgery,” Scheffler explained. “I was just sitting there, watched some old shots, watched some old tournaments, and I reflected a little bit.

“I just really wanted to jog my memory and since I wasn’t able to play golf, I tried to almost train a little bit at home to remind my brain what I was feeling over certain shots, what my hands felt like on the club, stuff like that, so I wasn’t totally checking out from golf.”

Scheffler admitted that the injury had posed significant challenges, though: “Sometimes you don’t realise how uncoordinated you are until you have to brush your teeth left-handed.”