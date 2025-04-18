A Russian missile strike on Kharkiv has killed one and injured at least 54 others, including a child, officials in Ukraine have said.
The deadly overnight attack comes just a day after Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing three people, including a child, and wounding dozens.
Amid rising attacks on his country, Volodymyr Zelensky has accused China of supplying weapons, including gunpowder and artillery, to Russia in fresh allegations of Beijing’s involvement in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
“We have finally received information that China is supplying weapons to the Russian Federation,” Mr Zelensky said yesterday. “We are ready to speak in detail about this,” Mr Zelensky said, citing Ukrainian security and intelligence agencies.
China has not issued a response to the Ukrainian wartime president’s recent claims, but it has consistently denied arming Russia.
This comes as Ukrainian officials announced they have signed an outline of a minerals deal with the US and said a final accord could be reached by the end of next week.
Russia says full ceasefire in Ukraine war is 'unrealistic'
Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya has said a full ceasefire in Ukraine is "unrealistic”.
His comments came as Russia called for a UN Security Council session yesterday over the energy infrastructure truce with Ukraine.
"We had an attempt at a limited ceasefire on energy infrastructure facilities, which was not observed by the Ukrainian side," Mr Nebenzya said.
"Under the current circumstances, it is simply unrealistic to talk about a (full) ceasefire at this stage,” he said.
Pact signed with US is first step towards minerals deal, says Ukraine
The signed memorandum between Kyiv and Washington is an initial step towards clinching an agreement on developing mineral resources in Ukraine, officials have said.
Although both sides had been poised in February to sign a deal for cooperation on natural resources, it was delayed after an Oval Office meeting between Mr Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy turned into a shouting match.
"We are happy to announce the signing with our American partners," Yulia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's first deputy prime minister and economy minister, said on social media after the signing.
Yesterday’s memorandum of intent paves the way for an economic partnership deal and the setting-up of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, she added.
In photos: Residents in Ukraine's Kharkiv rush to safety amid Russian missile strikes
Kharkiv attack: Five children among 57 injured and one killed in Russian missile strike
At least five children were injured, and one was killed, among a total of 57 people in a Russian missile attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv in the early hours of today, officials said.
Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Ukraine's second biggest city, said the attack damaged 15 apartment buildings based on preliminary information.
The attack damaged apartment buildings, an educational institution and a civilian enterprise, emergency services said.
Photos from the scene showed emergency workers giving first aid to people with bleeding wounds near one of the apartment buildings.
The attack comes as Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Russia has reduced the number of its strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities but is attacking civilian infrastructure instead.
Ukraine and US ink outline of minerals deal
Ukrainian officials announced they have signed an outline of a minerals deal with the US and said a final accord could be reached by the end of next week.
Ukrainian economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, took to X and shared photos of her and US treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, signing the outline of the preliminary minerals deal separately.
“We are happy to announce the signing, with our American partners, of a Memorandum of Intent, which paves the way for an Economic Partnership Agreement and the establishment of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine,” she said on X.
The Ukrianian minister said that the signed document “notes the desire of the American people to invest together with the Ukrainian people in a free, sovereign, and secure Ukraine”.
Zelensky accuses Trump's peace envoy of 'spreading Russian narratives'
Volodymyr Zelensky accused the US special envoy Steve Witkoff of “spreading Russian narratives” about the war in Ukraine and overstepping his position.
“I believe Mr Witkoff has adopted the strategy of the Russian side. Consciously or not, he is spreading Russian narratives,” he said at a press briefing in Kyiv yesterday.
“Either way, it does not help. And I do not see any mandate for him to speak about Ukrainian territories. These lands belong to our people, to our nation, and to the future generations of Ukrainians,” Mr Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president has said the country will not negotiate its territory as he dismissed Mr Witkoff’s recent remarks of Ukraine’s sovereign land.
Mr Witkoff told Fox News earlier this week that a potential peace deal could centre on the status of five territories, without naming the five Ukrainian regions – Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – held by Russia.
“As I said, we are discussing an unconditional ceasefire – and until that happens, we are not discussing territories,” Mr Zelensky said. “You know my position and our red lines: we will not recognise any of our temporarily occupied territories as Russian,” he said.
China is supplying weapons to Russia, says Zelensky
Ukraine has intelligence that shows China is supplying weapons to Russia, president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday as he announced significant progress towards a minerals deal with the United States.
“We believe that Chinese representatives are engaged in the production of some weapons on the territory of Russia,” he told reporters in Kyiv.
He did not specify whether he meant artillery systems or shells.
The allegation is likely to further strain relations between Kyiv and Beijing following the capture of Chinese nationals fighting for Russia. China has so far tried to maintain an outward perception of neutrality in the three-year war prompted by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
A snapshot of strained China-Ukraine ties as Zelensky accuses Beijing of arming Russia
China is supplying weapons and gunpowder to Russia, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday, marking the first time he accused Beijing of direct military assistance to Moscow.
The latest round of accusations will likely strain the bilateral ties between Kyiv and Beijing, which are already under duress after two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russia were captured by Ukraine.
He said last week that Ukraine had information about 155 Chinese citizens fighting for the Russian military against Kyiv's forces.
Mr Zelensky said at that time that Russia was recruiting Chinese nationals via social media and that Beijing officials were aware of that. He added that Ukraine was trying to assess whether the recruits were receiving instructions from Beijing.
A week ago, China reaffirmed its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict and urged all parties to avoid “irresponsible remarks” — widely seen as a veiled response to Mr Zelensky’s comments.
Earlier, the Ukrainian leader said he had spoken to Chinese president, Xi Jinping, during the war and asked him directly about the possibility of Beijing supplying arms to Russia.
"He gave me his word that weapons would not be sold and sent to Russia," he said.
Moscow has already been receiving military support from other allies, including Iran and North Korea. Tehran has supplied long-range drones used in attacks far from the frontlines, while Pyongyang has provided artillery shells, missiles, and, according to Ukrainian officials, even troops.
The fighting in Ukraine has long developed into a war of attrition, in which both sides try to out-gun and out-kill each other by bringing greater numbers of troops and weapons to bear, making foreign military supplies vital.
