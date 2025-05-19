The outlook is bright for Scottie Scheffler after good Charlotte outcome

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The last time Oakmont hosted the US Open in 2016, a 19-year-old amateur by the name of Scottie Scheffler held the clubhouse lead after bad weather brought the first day to an early end.

Nine years on, Scheffler will return to Oakmont as a heavy favourite to win back-to-back major titles following his US PGA Championship triumph, and with it the third leg of a career grand slam.

It is hard to imagine the world number one will not give himself at least the chance to emulate Rory McIlroy in joining golf’s most exclusive club by winning all four majors at some point, although the man himself insists he does not harbour such lofty ambitions.

“Not really. I don’t focus on that kind of stuff,” Scheffler said. “I love coming out here and trying to compete and win golf tournaments, and that’s what I’m focused on.

“After this week I’m going to go home and get ready for next week’s tournament and the show goes on. If I show up and miss the cut next week, I’m going to have to answer questions of what went wrong and just start over again on Thursday.

“That’s one of the things that can be frustrating about our game, and it’s also what’s great about our game.

“If I had a tough day today and came in with a loss, I could step back up on the tee Thursday next week and have another chance to win a tournament.

“It’s an endless pursuit, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s definitely one of the great joys of my life to be able to compete out here.”

Scheffler’s dominant victory at Quail Hollow came a year and a day since he warmed up for his second round of the US PGA in a jail cell after being arrested and charged with four offences, including second-degree assault of a police officer, following an incident outside Valhalla.

The start of play had been delayed following a fatal accident near the entrance to the course and it was the traffic jam caused by that accident which Scheffler was attempting to get around.

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington was among those stuck in the traffic and described on air how Scheffler had been instructed to stop his car by a police officer, but had continued with the officer “attached” to the vehicle.

A mugshot of Scheffler was later published which showed he had been released after an hour and 12 minutes, allowing him to make his delayed tee time. All charges were later dropped.

Asked about the contrast between this year and last, Scheffler said: “It’s definitely very sweet sitting here with the trophy. I definitely have a few jokes that I want to say that I’m probably going to keep to myself (laughter).

“Last year sometimes, it still doesn’t almost feel real. It really doesn’t. It’s just one of those deals that I really don’t know how to describe it.”

For the record, Scheffler carded a second round of 78 at Oakmont in 2016 to miss the cut by a single shot, while fellow amateur Jon Rahm survived with a shot to spare and went on to finish 23rd.

Rahm overturned a five-shot deficit to share the lead with seven holes remaining on Sunday and although a nightmare finish saw him slide down the leaderboard, Scheffler will not be the only man relishing a return to Pennsylvania next month.