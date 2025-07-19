Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
The Open 2025: Tee times and fourth round schedule at Royal Portrush

Rory McIlroy will play with Chris Gotterup in the final round of the 2025 Open Championship with Scottie Scheffler the man to beat after the American secured a four-shot lead

Jack Rathborn
at Royal Portrush
Saturday 19 July 2025 16:24 EDT
'I've at least half a chance tomorrow' - McIlroy after third round action at the Open

The fourth round of The Open begins on Sunday with home favourite Rory McIlroy ready to ride the wave of support the Royal Portrush. crowd and hunt down Scottie Scheffler to win the Claret Jug

McIlroy produced both the bizarre and brilliant on Saturday with an action-packed round of 66 to close on the world No 1.

But Scheffler went bogey-free in his own fabulous round of 67 and leads Haotong Li by four shots with Matt Fitzpatrick fading.

See all the groupings and tee times for Sunday’s fourth round at Royal Portrush below:

The Open 2025 tee times

Fourth Round

(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times Local):

0730 Matti Schmid, Germany; Riki Kawamoto, Japan

0740 Dean Burmester, South Africa; Phil Mickelson, United States

0750 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden; Andrew Novak, United States

0800 Shane Lowry, Ireland; Jacob Skov Olesen, Denmark

0810 Antoine Rozner, France; Viktor Hovland, Norway

0820 Adrien Saddier, France; Ryggs Johnston, United States

0830 Romain Langasque, France; Jordan Spieth, United States

0840 Francesco Molinari, Italy; Matthew Jordan, England

0855 Sergio Garcia, Spain; Justin Leonard, United States

0905 Thomas Detry, Belgium; Sepp Straka, Austria

0915 Aaron Rai, England; Jason Kokrak, United States

0925 Daniel Berger, United States; Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela

0935 Maverick McNealy, United States; Henrik Stenson, Sweden

0945 Takumi Kanaya, Japan; Jordan Smith, England

0955 Sam Burns, United States; Rickie Fowler, United States

1010 Akshay Bhatia, United States; Jon Rahm, Spain

1020 Jesper Svensson, Sweden; Thriston Lawrence, South Africa

1030 Bryson DeChambeau, United States; Nathan Kimsey, England

1040 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan; Tony Finau, United States

1050 Justin Thomas, United States; Tommy Fleetwood, England

1100 JJ Spaun, United States; John Parry, England

1110 Keegan Bradley, United States; Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa

1125 Marc Leishamn, Australia; Lucas Glover, United States

1135 Sungjae Im, South Korea; Dustin Johnson, United States

1145 Corey Conners, Canada; Lee Westwood, England

1155 Harry Hall, England; Justin Rose, England

1205 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden; Kristoffer Reitan, Norway

1215 Oliver Lindell, Finland; Matt Wallace, England

1225 Wyndham Clark, United States; Brian Harman, United States

1240 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark; Robert MacIntyre, Scotland

1250 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark; Russell Henley, United States;

1300 Xander Schauffele, United States; Tyrrell Hatton, England

1310 Harris English, United States; Chris Gotterup, United States

1320 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Matt Fitzpatrick, England;

1330 Li Haotong, China; Scottie Scheffler, United States

