The Open 2025 live: Latest leaderboard and scores with McIlroy in contention as Scheffler leads Fitzpatrick at Portrush
Masters champion Rory McIlroy will hope to hunt down Royal Portrush leader Scottie Scheffler, with Matt Fitzpatrick also poised to challenge for the Claret Jug
The Open 2025 hots up entering the weekend with Rory McIlroy hoping to use a feverish home crowd to contend for the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.
The Masters champion is in contention this time after missing the cut at the same Northern Irish venue six years ago, while England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is also well poised to hunt down second-round leader and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.
The Englishman has rediscovered his best form on the links to post a round of 66 and trail Scheffler by one stroke at nine-under-par with Haotong Li and Brian Harman, both at eight-under and ready to contend. While Shane Lowry was left furious after being handed a two-stroke penalty to scupper hopes of a comeback over the weekend, leaving him at E and 10 shots back.
Heavy showers of rain over the first two days have proven a tough test for the world’s best players in the final men’s major of the year before attention turns to the PGA Tour playoffs and the Ryder Cup.
Follow all the latest updates, leaderboard, scores and analysis from Royal Portrush below:
Identical twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard shine on day two at Royal Portrush
Danish identical twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard made it a family affair on day two of The Open after both shooting under par to sit inside the top 10.
Rasmus, younger by a couple of minutes, carded a 68 which was one better than his sibling and lifted him to the group on five under. Nicolai is one back in a tie for 10th.
“It’s cool to see Ras playing well this week. I saw him quite early on the leaderboard, and I kind of wanted to follow it up,” said Nicolai.
“A little frustrated I didn’t manage to get to minus five where he is. I felt like the round had potential.
“I cheer him on and am happy to see him play well, but I also want to beat him. But it’s a good relationship and hopefully we’ll have a good weekend and maybe battle it out on Sunday.
Identical twins Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard shine on day two at Royal Portrush
I’m not going to change – Tyrrell Hatton comfortable with his angry reputation
England’s Tyrrell Hatton insists he is too old to change his habits but is comfortable losing his “s***” on the golf course.
The world number 23, who finished fourth at last month’s US Open, has earned a reputation for expletive-laden rounds when things are not going to plan.
He has spent plenty of time defending his conduct, but there was little evidence of bad behaviour as he carded a 69 to move to five under and three off the lead in The Open at Royal Portrush.
Asked whether he had toned it down on Friday, the LIV golfer said: “I was still pretty vocal. Maybe I’m just having to do it away from the microphone.”
Offered the chance to give an example, he added: “No, it’ll get me in trouble. It was pretty negative stuff.
I’m not going to change – Tyrrell Hatton comfortable with his angry reputation
Brian Harman to continue his ‘very boring approach’ in bid for second Open title
“They’re very different golf courses, but the golf is similar,” said Harman, whose pledge to take a “boring” approach will be familiar with fans who witnessed his performance at Royal Liverpool where his brilliant putting got the job done with very few fireworks elsewhere.
“I’ll approach the weekend the same way. The only thing I’m really worried about is the first tee ball tomorrow and then I’ll try to hit the next one up there close to the flag.
“If not, go to the second hole. It’s a very boring approach that I take.
“I’m not trying to be heroic or do anything crazy. I know that I’ve got the game to do it, and it’s just a matter of executing and staying in my own head.
“I would love to have a similar weekend and just play great the whole way through.”
Brian Harman to continue his ‘very boring approach’ in bid for second Open title
Bryson DeChambeau tips Trump’s Turnberry as ‘worthy’ host of The Open
Bryson DeChambeau has tipped President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course to host The Open in the future and end its inactive role on the R&A’s 10-venue British Open rotation.
The Scottish golf course has not hosted the prestigious event for 16 years, with its last iteration back in 2009.
And DeChambeau, who shot a stunning six-under-par round of 65 at Royal Portrush to make the cut and sit +1 for the major overall at the half-way stage, has backed Trump’s course to prove a worthy host once more.
“I look at it as a golf course,” said DeChambeau, whose round of golf with the president has amassed more than 15 million views on YouTube. “It’s one of the best golf courses in the world, and I’d love for it to be a part of the rotation.
Bryson DeChambeau tips Trump’s Turnberry as ‘worthy’ host of The Open
The Open 2025: Tee times and third round schedule
(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times Local):
9:35 Matthias Schmid (Ger), Corey Conners (Can)
9:45 Sepp Straka (Aut), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
9:55 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Adrien Saddier (Fra)
10:05 Sebastian Soederberg (Swe), Henrik Stenson (Swe)
10:15 Thomas Detry (Bel), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den)
10:25 Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau (USA)
10:35 Maverick McNealy (USA), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
10:45 Justin Leonard (USA), John Parry
11:00 Andrew Novak (USA), Sergio Garcia (ESP)
Full list of tee times:
The Open: Tee times and third round schedule including McIlroy and Scheffler
Lee Westwood on dealing with heavy rain at The Open
“Yeah, it's not ideal when you're playing the final hole. I thought we were going to play it down out of the right and it was going to be like 3-wood, 8-iron, something like that. It ended up being a good 3-wood and a 6-iron and then a really good save for par.
“Links golf is all about adapting and just trying to handle the conditions as best you can really. It was on and off all day. The wind switched. But it's helping out there, and there's loads of flags, so it's easy to see it switch. It's not like you get caught out, it just changed direction.
“I would say the trickiest thing is going from dry to really wet and dry to really wet, and it changes the speed of the greens dramatically. Our group -- I don't know what anybody else's group was like, but we'd go from having nice pace to two, three foot short; nice pace, two, three foot short. It was so hard to get used to after a downpour.”
Matt Fitzpatrick on playing with Scottie Scheffler in third round
“It's probably nicer than playing the U.S. Open,” said Fitzpatrick with a smile.
“Yeah, I wouldn't say I necessarily feel as much pressure. The pressure, he's going to have the expectation to go out and dominate. He's an exceptional player. He's World No. 1, and we're seeing Tiger-like stuff.
“I think the pressure is for him to win the golf tournament. For me obviously I hope I'm going to have some more home support than him, but it's an exciting position for me to be in given where I was earlier this year.”
Scottie Scheffler reacts to Shane Lowry's two-shot penalty
“Ultimately in golf it's up to the player, and I felt like Shane was put in a pretty tough situation there when they were zooming in on his golf ball. In the rough it's hard to tell. From what I looked at very briefly on the video, it looked like it was very difficult to see if the ball was moving -- sorry. If the ball moved. The camera was kind of zooming in as stuff was happening.
“One of the great things about the game of golf is that you call your penalties on yourself. This situation, I think it was just -- it was a very tough spot for Shane to be put in. He handled it really well. It's obviously very frustrating. It's frustrating for me as a competitor of his and a player to watch him after kind of deal with that because the last thing you want to be known in the game of golf is somebody who cheats.
“I'm not going to state a strong opinion here in the media on whether or not I thought he deserved the penalty, but all I'm going to say is it was a very tough situation for him to be put in, and I thought he handled it really well.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments