The Open 2025 live: Rory McIlroy begins third round after John Parry sparks roar with hole-in-one
Masters champion Rory McIlroy will hope to hunt down Royal Portrush leader Scottie Scheffler, with Matt Fitzpatrick also poised to challenge for the Claret Jug
The Open 2025 hots up entering the weekend with Rory McIlroy hoping to use a feverish home crowd to contend for the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush.
The Masters champion is in contention this time after missing the cut at the same Northern Irish venue six years ago, while England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is also well poised to hunt down second-round leader and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.
The Englishman has rediscovered his best form on the links to post a round of 66 and trail Scheffler by one stroke at nine-under-par with Haotong Li and Brian Harman, both at eight-under and ready to contend.
Shane Lowry was left furious after being handed a two-stroke penalty yesterday and it has scuppered his hopes of a comeback, with round three starting poorly for the Irishman and playing partner Jon Rahm.
Heavy showers of rain over the first two days have proven a tough test for the world’s best players in the final men’s major of the year, though that didn’t stop Englishman John Parry producing one of the highlights of the tournament with a hole in one on the 13th.
Hatton or MacIntyre to spark Open charge?
Birdie-birdie-par, Rahm with a vital hold on 12, to keep momentum and stay at -1.
While Parry makes a birdie, too, he’s -4 in his last four holes, including an ace!
Sir Nick Faldo: “Tyrrell is a great ball-striker, he doesn’t overshape the ball. If you play great tee to green, you deserve to win it. MacIntyre felt it at the US Open, a lot of people think he can do it. It’s a great place to come from. Put your head down, post a score. Look after yourself, then see where you are tomorrow.”
“They’re quite different players,,” adds Graeme McDowell. “Tyrrell is a very animated player, but he’s shy and quietly confident, hits it incredibly straight. He has a complete game. He’s like a lefty Shane Lowry, that links experience could stand him in good stead.”
Leaderboard: -10 Scheffler, -9 Fitzpatrick; -8: Li, Harman; -5: MacIntyre, Hojgaard R, Hatton, English
Sir Nick Faldo: It's not over, Scottie Scheffler has got away with it so far
That's a horrible start for Justin: A bogey to move back to -1 overall for Rose.
Nick Faldo tells Sky Sports: “I’m saying no, you cannot get away with missing fairways here. The wind has picked up a touch. We have eight holes, left to right, Scottie doesn’t like that. He’s got away with it, every time I watch him. I don’t believe that can keep going on. I think you have to keep it in play. As the nerves get up, there are fall offs, the pressure will mount.”
Xander Schauffele makes early move
The defending champion, at two, has an eagle putt trickle away to the right, but he’ll take birdie and soon move to -3, seven behind Scottie Scheffler.
DeChambeau continues to roll on 16: His second shot is majestic, a high bounding chip from the back right of the par three, it tumbles down, but then checks, handing him a great chance to save par and remain tied 26th at -2 overall.
The Open 2025 - Round Three
A couple of difficult holes for DeChambeau saw him move to -1, but he birdies the next to get back to -2. Not quite as impressive as yesterday for the American.
The Open 2025 - Round Three
Hovland -1, Spieth E (7)
Spieth takes his second birdie on the seventh to move back to level par, while Hovland has to settle for par.
Lowry E, Rahm E (10)
Elsewhere, Lowry lands his first birdie of the day and Rahm is also back up to level par.
Parry lands a hole in one!
We have a hole in one and John Parry has moved to -3!
He takes on the 192-yard 13th and tees off with a lovely shot that arcs perfectly for the ace!
Barely a bounce as it fell in.
The first hole-in-one of the 2025 tournament, and the 26th in the last 40 years of The Open.
Schauffele tees off
Defending champion Xander Schauffele begins the day on -2 and he tees off with a promising shot down the fairway.
The Open 2025 - Round Three
Spaun -3, Johnson -2 (8)
Spaun lands a 17-foot birdie putt to move to -3, while Dustin Johnson continues a good day by securing par to stay on -2.
Fleetwood lands an eagle!
Fleetwood -2, Thomas E
This is popular!
Tommy Fleetwood lands a monster putt for the first eagle of the day, and he moves to -2!
He clips his second shot 282 yards before lining up a 35-foot putt that he sinks in brilliantly!
Conners finishes on -4!
A brilliant round from Corey Conners today, as he lands another birdie on 18 to finish the day with a round of 66.
He’s at -4 now, and will face an interesting wait to see how high that puts him up the leaderboard!
