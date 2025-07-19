Rory McIlroy overcomes the bizarre to conjure thrilling charge at The Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Oh god,” Rory McIlroy gasped as his ball fizzed a little higher than he anticipated. But then he burst into laughter, “I was on the golf ball!”

The most remarkable golf shot in one of the most remarkable rounds of golf, as a legion of McIlroy supporters weaved their way around the links on a baking day at Royal Portrush. McIlroy’s audacious charge towards the imposing presence of Scottie Scheffler at the top of the leaderboard may well fall short on Sunday, but his presence, as the Masters champion, back home in Northern Ireland, conjured a unique moment.

It epitomised how McIlroy remains one of the most engrossing athletes to watch in sport, all while Scheffler quietly dismantled both the course and field. There wasn’t a blemish in the world No 1’s round of 67, with his putter salvaging any minor wobbles. And while it secures a four-shot lead at -14 over Haotong Li at The Open 2025, the day belonged to McIlroy.

The 38-year-old stirred early on, putting together three birdies in his first four holes before that bizarre and glorious combined for a five-under-par round of 66 to position him tied for fourth at -8.

And after the baffling moment on 11, which prompted an untimely bogey, McIlroy soared on 12 with an eagle. A 56-footer, dribbling downhill and gathering pace all the time, the commotion in the stands could be heard as the ball gripped the correct line and dropped in the hole. McIlroy held his fist aloft. The putt could be heard from several holes away and instilled fresh belief among the thousands shuffling four or five deep along the ropes.

“This could be one of the coolest moments I've ever had on the golf course,” McIlroy remarked when recalling his eagle. “The roar when this ball was in was insane. It was insane all day, but the noise after that putt went in was incredible.”

And the freakish incident on 11: “It is the most weird, ridiculous thing I've ever seen. Then my ball came out really weird and spinny. It came out so strange, like I thought I was going to get a flier, and I looked up at my ball, and I could see it spinning up against the wind. Just really weird - I had obviously no idea there was a ball anywhere close to my ball. It was so strange.”

The surreal circumstances and the noise also provided an unwelcome test for Jordan Smith, playing alongside McIlroy and only summon his best in a one-over-par 72 to drop back to -2 overall in a tie for 34th.

A candid Smith admitted he was taken aback by the “insane” crowds. But he soon settled into the round, in part due to McIlroy’s willingness to chat, something not afforded at the Masters to Bryson DeChambeau. The pair shared holiday plans for next week, with both booked for trips to the Greek islands. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many people in my life,” Smith added.

Sporting a top in a shade of red, it was easy to conjure images of Tiger Woods summoning thousands around 18 holes. And McIlroy’s impact here was similar. The deafening cheers only stopped briefly for each shot, with Smith’s shots greeted by more “Come on Rory!” shouts than applause for his own excellence at times.

Perhaps a little sheepish at the relentless support, McIlroy routinely showed his appreciation. A wave, a waggle of the putter, a second wave, then a third on the 15th green, gazing at the ocean in the background.

Even the mistakes were greeted with some glee from the supporters, who hurried into formation around his ball, eager for a closer inspection than possible when McIlroy graces the fairways. The sprawling horseshoe surrounding his recovery shot from the rough on 17 soon dispersed as McIlroy’s chip crashed onto the green. A tidy two-putt salvaged par before one last chance on 18.

A grimace spread across his face as the magic fizzled out, but even six shots behind, a gap bridged previously to win the TOUR Championship in 2022, McIlroy is still hopeful.

“I've got more than half a chance. I've got a chance. I need to get off to a great start like I did today, and if I can do that, anything can happen,” McIlroy concluded, before praising Scheffler.

“He’s inevitable. Even when he doesn't have his best stuff. He's improved so much with his putter. Yeah, it's going to be tough to catch him tomorrow if he keeps playing the way he does. But if I can get off to a similar start to what I did today, get the crowd going, hopefully he tails out a couple groups behind me, and you never know.”

Scheffler’s greatness has always been understated and his pre-round routine hinted at more of the same. As Matt Fitzpatrick, who could only muster an even-par round of 71, to sit five shots back in third at -9, finalised plans on the putting green with Phil Kenyon, talk spread about Scheffler’s absence. He belatedly appeared from the bridge, just seven minutes before his tee time, without a coach or caddy. Just one ball and a few putts before checking his phone, and Scheffler was gone.

And after a stress-free third round to stretch his lead at the top, a fourth major on Sunday appears a formality.

“ I like being out here competing,” Scheffler remarked, adding that a win on Sunday would be “fun.”

“This is why we work so hard is to have opportunities like this, and I'm excited for the challenge of tomorrow. Winning major championships is not an easy task, and I've put myself in a good position.”