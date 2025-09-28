Ryder Cup Sunday singles tee times announced as Rory McIlroy faces Scottie Scheffler
Justin Rose will kick off Europe’s bid to close out the 2025 Ryder Cup against Cameron Young
Rory McIlroy will play Scottie Scheffler in the Sunday singles as Europe look to close out a stunning Ryder Cup triumph.
Europe will take an 11½-4½ lead into the final session after crushing victories over the United States in the first four sessions. Luke Donald’s team need only two and a half points from the 12 remaining matches to retain the trophy.
The reality that the Ryder Cup could be won before the latter matches reach the back nine means both captains have chosen to stack their star players near the top of the tee times.
Justin Rose has been sensational in his two fourball matches and will kick off Europe’s day against America’s best player at Bethpage, Cameron Young.
Tommy Fleetwood has won four points from four matches and will try to make it a clean sweep when he faces Justin Thomas in match two, before Bryson DeChambeau tries to salvage something from his record here of one win and three defeats in the third match against Matt Fitzpatrick.
Then comes the big showdown between the world’s top two ranked players, Scheffler and McIroy. Scheffler is the first player in Ryder Cup history to lose four out of four pairs matches but could save some face if he takes down Europe’s talisman.
Viktor Hovland missed out on the Saturday afternoon fourballs with a minor injury and has been stationed last in the match ups, against USA’s Harris English, who has twice been thrashed in foursomes playing alongside Collin Morikawa.
Ryder Cup 2025 – Sunday singles
USA v Europe (all times BST)
1702: Cameron Young v Justin Rose
1713: Justin Thomas v Tommy Fleetwood
1724: Bryson DeChambeau v Matt Fitzpatrick
1735: Scottie Scheffler v Rory McIlroy
1746: Patrick Cantlay v Ludvig Aberg
1757: Xander Schauffele v Jon Rahm
1808: JJ Spaun v Sepp Straka
1819: Russell Henley v Shane Lowry
1830: Ben Griffin v Rasmus Hojgaard
1841: Collin Morikawa v Tyrrell Hatton
1852: Sam Burns v Robert MacIntyre
1903: Harris English v Viktor Hovland
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments