Ryder Cup 2025 live: McIlroy and Lowry help Europe to brink of glory amid hostile USA crowd
Luke Donald’s Europe thrashed Keegan Bradley’s USA over two chaotic days at Bethpage Black, with 12 singles matches on Sunday
Europe stand on the brink of Ryder Cup glory over USA at Bethpage Black on Sunday after hammering Keegan Bradley’s side following a farcical day two.
With Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry subjected to abuse throughout their foursomes match against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young, with police stepping in to calm tensions.
Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and the American’s caddie also clashed later in their match, while Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick delivered one final point to ensure Luke Donald’s side went up 11.5-4.5 and now only need 2.5 points to retain the cup.
McIlroy will battle Scottie Scheffler in the headline singles match, with the world No1 going down 0-4 for the first time ever in the 28-point system era. While Tommy Fleetwood could clinch a historic 5-0 run if he defeats Justin Thomas, while Cameron Young and Justin Rose go out first at 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST).
Follow all the latest Ryder Cup updates, scores and analysis ahead of a busy Sunday with 12 singles matches:
Insults, police and Rory McIlroy’s wrath: How the Ryder Cup boiled over at Bethpage Black
You know the golf’s probably got a little out of hand when the police are called. Men with big hats and small guns emerged through the trees to the fourth green like they were quashing an insurgency. Suffolk County Police, NYPD and Secret Service officers descended on match two – Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Cameron Young – as this simmering Ryder Cup finally boiled over.
No country in the world does obnoxious golf fans quite like America, and no country in the world does sincerely troubling security presence like America either.
It was a heady mix which turned the match into a travelling bear pit, with every passage to the next tee like a tunnel of rage directed at the Europeans, who had to be chaperoned through the chaos.
Read Lawrence Ostlere’s wrap of a crazy Saturdayday in New York:
Ryder Cup Sunday singles matchups and tee times
USA v Europe (all times BST)
1702: Cameron Young v Justin Rose
1713: Justin Thomas v Tommy Fleetwood
1724: Bryson DeChambeau v Matt Fitzpatrick
1735: Scottie Scheffler v Rory McIlroy
1746: Patrick Cantlay v Ludvig Aberg
1757: Xander Schauffele v Jon Rahm
1808: JJ Spaun v Sepp Straka
1819: Russell Henley v Shane Lowry
1830: Ben Griffin v Rasmus Hojgaard
1841: Collin Morikawa v Tyrrell Hatton
1852: Sam Burns v Robert MacIntyre
1903: Harris English v Viktor Hovland
Europe on the brink of glory
Blimey, what a Saturday that was for Team Europe. They are on the brink of not just winning an away Ryder Cup for the first time since 2012, but embarrassing the United States.
They lead 11½ - 4½ and need just 2½ points to retain or three to win outright. A reminder that there are 12 points up for grabs today. The Americans are finished. Surely...
Ryder Cup 2025 - Sunday singles
Good morning and welcome to Independent Sport’s Ryder Cup 2025 Sunday singles coverage.
Europe require just 2.5 points to retain the cup over a dysfunctional USA side, with a 11.5-4.5 lead.
It was a chaotic, farcical and nonsensical day at Bethpage Black on Saturday, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry rallying from disgraceful scenes to down Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.
And the New Yorker returns to face Justin Rose in the first of 12 singles matches from 5:02pm BST.
Follow for all the latest updates, analysis and reaction with Luke Donald’s side set to confirm a thumping victory.
