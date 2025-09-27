Viktor Hovland out injured as Europe confirm late swap for Ryder Cup fourballs match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viktor Hovland has been ruled out injured for Europe in the Ryder Cup fourballs with Tyrrell Hatton replacing him to join Matt Fitzpatrick on Saturday at Bethpage.

The pair face off against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay in the anchor match of the fourballs, with Europe leading the USA 8.5-3.5 after the morning foursomes.

Hovland delivered one of the moments of day two in New York when he made a long putt on the 17th hole to retain a one up lead against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

The Norwegian and Scottish partner Bob MacIntyre celebrated wildly, before sealing the victory one up with a par on the 18th.

Hovland could be seen in a deep conversation with captain Luke Donald in the middle of the 18th green afterwards.

As part of the captain's agreement, specifically item 3.c), which states: “It is agreed that in the event of illness, injury or other emergency reason to a player selected to play in a match, he may be substituted by another member of the team previously not selected, prior to the commencement of this match.”

Viktor Hovland of Team Europe reacts on the 17th green during the Saturday morning foursomes ( Getty Images )

Hatton is in good form, joining forces once more with Jon Rahm to down Xander Schauffele and Cantlay, winning 3&2.

Hovland had also been targeted by American fans in that final match on the course during the morning session on day two.

The Norwegian is one of the most liked players on tour, with Europe legend Lee Westwood left baffled by the abuse directed towards the 28-year-old.

The LIV Golf star said: “There’s something seriously wrong with you if you’re booing Victor Hovland! Nicest guy in the world!”