Independent
Viktor Hovland out injured as Europe confirm late swap for Ryder Cup fourballs match

The Norwegian was sensational, alongside Bob MacIntyre in the foursomes, to down Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley

Jack Rathborn
at Bethpage, New York
Saturday 27 September 2025 13:36 EDT
Comments
Keegan Bradley leads raucous USA fans on Bethpage Black first tee at Ryder Cup 2025

Viktor Hovland has been ruled out injured for Europe in the Ryder Cup fourballs with Tyrrell Hatton replacing him to join Matt Fitzpatrick on Saturday at Bethpage.

The pair face off against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay in the anchor match of the fourballs, with Europe leading the USA 8.5-3.5 after the morning foursomes.

Hovland delivered one of the moments of day two in New York when he made a long putt on the 17th hole to retain a one up lead against Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley.

The Norwegian and Scottish partner Bob MacIntyre celebrated wildly, before sealing the victory one up with a par on the 18th.

Hovland could be seen in a deep conversation with captain Luke Donald in the middle of the 18th green afterwards.

As part of the captain's agreement, specifically item 3.c), which states: “It is agreed that in the event of illness, injury or other emergency reason to a player selected to play in a match, he may be substituted by another member of the team previously not selected, prior to the commencement of this match.”

Viktor Hovland of Team Europe reacts on the 17th green during the Saturday morning foursomes
Viktor Hovland of Team Europe reacts on the 17th green during the Saturday morning foursomes (Getty Images)

Hatton is in good form, joining forces once more with Jon Rahm to down Xander Schauffele and Cantlay, winning 3&2.

Hovland had also been targeted by American fans in that final match on the course during the morning session on day two.

The Norwegian is one of the most liked players on tour, with Europe legend Lee Westwood left baffled by the abuse directed towards the 28-year-old.

The LIV Golf star said: “There’s something seriously wrong with you if you’re booing Victor Hovland! Nicest guy in the world!”

