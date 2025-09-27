Ryder Cup 2025 schedule, tee times and results for Day 2 as Europe seize advantage at Bethpage Black
Luke Donald’s Team Europe battle Keegan Bradley’s Team USA at Bethpage Black, New York
The Ryder Cup 2025 is underway and Europe enjoyed a fabulous Friday to take a 5.5-2.5 lead over Team USA as President Donald Trump sparked a raucous atmosphere at Bethpage Black in New York.
Europe captain Luke Donald inspired a sizzling start for his side with a 3-1 win in foursomes behind Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton’s huge 4&3win over Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.
While Scottie Scheffler’s Ryder Cup woes continued, alongside world No3 Russell Henley, with a 5&3 defeat to sensational combination of Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fizpatrick.Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood proved too strong for Collin Morikawa and Harris English, dominating the match to win 5&4.
And there was more blue on the leaderboard in the fourballs, with Rahm delivering another point alongside Sepp Straka, downing Scheffler and rookie JJ Spaun 3&2, followed by Fleetwood and Justin Rose’s 1up victory over DeChambeau and rookie Ben Griffin. Thomas rallied alongside New Yorker Cameron Young, storming to a 6&5 win over Ludvig Aberg and rookie Rasmus Hojgaard. While there was drama at the last with McIlroy squandering a birdie chance to seize another victory and settling for a half point alongside Shane Lowry against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.
Here’s the full schedule, tee times, pairings and results from the Ryder Cup 2025:
Ryder Cup 2025 schedule
Days 1: Friday 26 September results
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
(Ryder Cup records in record)
Jon Rahm (7-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (6-4-2) won 4&3 vs Bryson DeChambeau (2-4-1)/Justin Thomas (7-5-2)
Ludvig Aberg (3-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (2-7-0) won 5&3 vs Scottie Scheffler (2-3-3)/Russell Henley (0-1-0)
Rory McIlroy (17-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (8-3-2) won 5&4 vs Collin Morikawa (4-4-1)/Harris English (1-3-0)
Xander Schauffele (5-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-1) won 2up v Bob MacIntyre (2-1-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-5-3)
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
Jon Rahm (8-3-3)/Sepp Straka (2-2-0) won 3&2 vs Scottie Scheffler(2-4-3)/JJ Spaun (0-1-0)
Tommy Fleetwood (9-3-2)/Justin Rose (15-9-3) won 1up vs Ben Griffin (0-1-0)/Bryson DeChambeau (2-5-1)
Cameron Young (1-0-0)/Justin Thomas (8-5-2) won 6&5 vs Ludvig Aberg (3-3-0)/Rasmus Hojgaard (0-1-0)
Sam Burns (1-2-1)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-2) TIED vs Rory McIlroy (17-13-5)/Shane Lowry (2-3-2)
Day 2: Saturday 27 September
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau (2-5-1)/Cameron Young (1-0-0) v Matt Fitzpatrick (2-7-0)/Ludvig Aberg (3-3-0)
7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Collin Morikawa (4-4-1)/Harris English (1-3-0) v Rory McIlroy (17-13-5)/Tommy Fleetwood (9-3-2)
7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Xander Schauffele (5-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-2) v Jon Rahm (8-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (6-4-2)
7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Scottie Scheffler (2-4-3)/Russell Henley (0-1-0) v Bob MacIntyre (2-1-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-5-3)
Four foursome (alternate shot) matches
12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST):
12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST):
12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST):
1:13pm ET (6:13pm BST):
Day 3: Sunday 28 September
12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).
Times: ET/BST
- Match 1: 12:02/17:02 - Singles
- Match 2: 12:13/17:13 - Singles
- Match 3: 12:24/17:24 - Singles
- Match 4: 12:35/17:35 - Singles
- Match 5: 12:46/17:46 - Singles
- Match 6: 12:57/17:57 - Singles
- Match 7: 13:08/18:08 - Singles
- Match 8: 13:19/18:19 - Singles
- Match 9: 13:30/18:30 - Singles
- Match 10: 13:41/18:41 - Singles
- Match 11: 13:52/18:52 - Singles
- Match 12: 14:03/19:03 - Singles
The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments