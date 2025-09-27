Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule, tee times and results for Day 2 as Europe seize advantage at Bethpage Black

Luke Donald’s Team Europe battle Keegan Bradley’s Team USA at Bethpage Black, New York

Jack Rathborn
at Bethpage, New York
Saturday 27 September 2025 03:22 EDT
Europe are 'fuelled by something money cannot buy' - Donald on Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup 2025 is underway and Europe enjoyed a fabulous Friday to take a 5.5-2.5 lead over Team USA as President Donald Trump sparked a raucous atmosphere at Bethpage Black in New York.

Europe captain Luke Donald inspired a sizzling start for his side with a 3-1 win in foursomes behind Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton’s huge 4&3win over Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas.

While Scottie Scheffler’s Ryder Cup woes continued, alongside world No3 Russell Henley, with a 5&3 defeat to sensational combination of Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fizpatrick.Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood proved too strong for Collin Morikawa and Harris English, dominating the match to win 5&4.

And there was more blue on the leaderboard in the fourballs, with Rahm delivering another point alongside Sepp Straka, downing Scheffler and rookie JJ Spaun 3&2, followed by Fleetwood and Justin Rose’s 1up victory over DeChambeau and rookie Ben Griffin. Thomas rallied alongside New Yorker Cameron Young, storming to a 6&5 win over Ludvig Aberg and rookie Rasmus Hojgaard. While there was drama at the last with McIlroy squandering a birdie chance to seize another victory and settling for a half point alongside Shane Lowry against Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns.

Here’s the full schedule, tee times, pairings and results from the Ryder Cup 2025:

Ryder Cup 2025 schedule

Days 1: Friday 26 September results

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches

(Ryder Cup records in record)

Jon Rahm (7-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (6-4-2) won 4&3 vs Bryson DeChambeau (2-4-1)/Justin Thomas (7-5-2)

Ludvig Aberg (3-2-0)/Matt Fitzpatrick (2-7-0) won 5&3 vs Scottie Scheffler (2-3-3)/Russell Henley (0-1-0)

Rory McIlroy (17-13-4)/Tommy Fleetwood (8-3-2) won 5&4 vs Collin Morikawa (4-4-1)/Harris English (1-3-0)

Xander Schauffele (5-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-1) won 2up v Bob MacIntyre (2-1-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-5-3)

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches

Jon Rahm (8-3-3)/Sepp Straka (2-2-0) won 3&2 vs Scottie Scheffler(2-4-3)/JJ Spaun (0-1-0)

Tommy Fleetwood (9-3-2)/Justin Rose (15-9-3) won 1up vs Ben Griffin (0-1-0)/Bryson DeChambeau (2-5-1)

Cameron Young (1-0-0)/Justin Thomas (8-5-2) won 6&5 vs Ludvig Aberg (3-3-0)/Rasmus Hojgaard (0-1-0)

Sam Burns (1-2-1)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-2) TIED vs Rory McIlroy (17-13-5)/Shane Lowry (2-3-2)

Rory McIlroy of Team Europe shakes hands with Collin Morikawa of Team United States
Rory McIlroy of Team Europe shakes hands with Collin Morikawa of Team United States (Getty Images)
Day 2: Saturday 27 September

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches

7:10am ET (12:10pm BST): Bryson DeChambeau (2-5-1)/Cameron Young (1-0-0) v Matt Fitzpatrick (2-7-0)/Ludvig Aberg (3-3-0)

7:26am ET (12:26pm BST): Collin Morikawa (4-4-1)/Harris English (1-3-0) v Rory McIlroy (17-13-5)/Tommy Fleetwood (9-3-2)

7:42am ET (12:42pm BST): Xander Schauffele (5-4-0)/Patrick Cantlay (6-2-2) v Jon Rahm (8-3-3)/Tyrrell Hatton (6-4-2)

7:58am ET (12:58pm BST): Scottie Scheffler (2-4-3)/Russell Henley (0-1-0) v Bob MacIntyre (2-1-1)/Viktor Hovland (3-5-3)

Four foursome (alternate shot) matches

12:25pm ET (5:25pm BST):

12:41pm ET (5:41pm BST):

12:57pm ET (5:57pm BST):

1:13pm ET (6:13pm BST):

Bryson DeChambeau of Team United States on the 18th green at the Bethpage Black Course
Bryson DeChambeau of Team United States on the 18th green at the Bethpage Black Course (David Davies/PA Wire)
Captain Keegan Bradley waving the Flag of the United States on the 18th green at the Bethpage Black Course
Captain Keegan Bradley waving the Flag of the United States on the 18th green at the Bethpage Black Course (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Day 3: Sunday 28 September

12 singles matches: Starting from 12:02pm ET (5:02pm BST) to 2:03pm ET (6:03pm BST).

Times: ET/BST

  • Match 1: 12:02/17:02 - Singles
  • Match 2: 12:13/17:13 - Singles
  • Match 3: 12:24/17:24 - Singles
  • Match 4: 12:35/17:35 - Singles
  • Match 5: 12:46/17:46 - Singles
  • Match 6: 12:57/17:57 - Singles
  • Match 7: 13:08/18:08 - Singles
  • Match 8: 13:19/18:19 - Singles
  • Match 9: 13:30/18:30 - Singles
  • Match 10: 13:41/18:41 - Singles
  • Match 11: 13:52/18:52 - Singles
  • Match 12: 14:03/19:03 - Singles

The trophy presentation is scheduled for 6:00pm ET (11pm BST).

