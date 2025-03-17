The Players Championship LIVE: Rory McIlroy faces JJ Spaun in dramatic three-hole play-off

The Players Championship Preview

Rory McIlroy will face unheralded American JJ Spaun in a three-hole play-off to decide the winner of The Players Championship after a dramatic day on Sunday saw the Northern Irishman let slip a three-shot lead.

McIlroy, bidding for his second title at TPC Sawgrass in what is colloquially known as ‘golf’s fifth major’, went into Sunday’s final round four strokes behind Spaun but an exceptional start saw him move three ahead with six holes to play, despite a four-hour weather delay due to the threat of lightning.

But the world No 2 missed chances to stay ahead and Spaun made up the ground, leaving them both 12-under after 72 holes when play was suspended due to bad light.

It sets up a thrilling conclusion to the Players Championship, with a fifth day required for a high-stakes, three-hole play-off.

Follow all the action with The Independent’s live blog here: