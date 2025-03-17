The Players Championship LIVE: Rory McIlroy faces JJ Spaun in dramatic three-hole play-off
The world No 2 saw a three-shot lead slip away in a tight late finish to Sunday’s action, setting up a dramatic play-off for the title
Rory McIlroy will face unheralded American JJ Spaun in a three-hole play-off to decide the winner of The Players Championship after a dramatic day on Sunday saw the Northern Irishman let slip a three-shot lead.
McIlroy, bidding for his second title at TPC Sawgrass in what is colloquially known as ‘golf’s fifth major’, went into Sunday’s final round four strokes behind Spaun but an exceptional start saw him move three ahead with six holes to play, despite a four-hour weather delay due to the threat of lightning.
But the world No 2 missed chances to stay ahead and Spaun made up the ground, leaving them both 12-under after 72 holes when play was suspended due to bad light.
It sets up a thrilling conclusion to the Players Championship, with a fifth day required for a high-stakes, three-hole play-off.
How to watch the Players Championship
The final, extra day of action at TPC Sawgrass takes place today, live on Sky Sports.
The play-off gets underway at 1pm UK time (9am local time).
How will the play-off work?
The three-hole play-off will be staged across the iconic closing holes at TPC Sawgrass with the aggregate score across 16, 17 and 18 determining the winner. McIlroy is aiming to become a two-time Players champion.
"It would mean an awful lot, there aren't many multiple Players champions,” he said. "Scottie [Scheffler] won the last two years, it'd be nice to get two like him, and two like Tiger I guess.
"But I have to put that out of my head and just play three good holes in the morning and hopefully that's good enough."
McIlroy grateful for chance to 'reset' on Sunday night
“It's been a long day,” he told Sky Sports at the close of play yesterday. "I got off to a great start before play was called. And once we got back out there, I made the perfect start again with a birdie at 12.
"On the way in, I feel like I gave myself chances to close the door and win this golf tournament - and I didn't quite do that. I'm going to have to do it the hard way, stay one more night and try to do it tomorrow."
