Rory McIlroy set for three-hole Monday play-off to decide Players Championship

Rory McIlroy will return for a Monday play-off as he looks to win a second Players Championship “the hard way”. McIlroy will face JJ Spaun across the final three holes at TPC Sawgrass, with the play-off starting at 1pm UK time.

McIlroy and Spaun were tied on -12 at the conclusion of the final round on Sunday night and, with light fading, the PGA Tour confirmed that a three-hole play-off would settle the tournament.

McIlroy carded a four-under 68 but missed chances down the stretch to win. Spaun, who was playing in the final ground, shot an ever-par 72 but was inches away from a closing birdie on the 18th.

The final round in Florida started early due to the threat of thunderstorms but play was then suspended because of lightening in the area. McIlroy was grateful for the chance to “reset” ahead of Monday morning.

“It's been a long day,” he told Sky Sports. "I got off to a great start before play was called. And once we got back out there, I made the perfect start again with a birdie at 12.

"On the way in, I feel like I gave myself chances to close the door and win this golf tournament - and I didn't quite do that. I'm going to have to do it the hard way, stay one more night and try to do it tomorrow."

The three-hole play-off will be staged across the iconic closing holes at TPC Sawgrass with the aggregate score across 16, 17 and 18 determining the winner. McIlroy is aiming to become a two-time Players champion.

"It would mean an awful lot, there aren't many multiple Players champions,” he said. "Scottie [Scheffler] won the last two years, it'd be nice to get two like him, and two like Tiger I guess.

"But I have to put that out of my head and just play three good holes in the morning and hopefully that's good enough."

Spaun conceded that the Monday play-off will be the biggest moment of his career. "I think this amount of pressure is the most I've ever been under,” the American told Sky Sports.

"So to fight through the adversity on the front nine and make some clutch shots on the back nine gives me some self belief.

“He [McIlroy] is a great player, he's going to be tough to beat, but on this final stretch of 16, 17 and 18 anything can happen."