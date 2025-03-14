Rory McIlroy refuses to comment on fan who heckled him at Players Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rory McIlroy refused to comment on being heckled by a top US college golfer after carding an opening 67 in the Players Championship.

McIlroy carded seven birdies and two bogeys at Sawgrass to end the day just a shot behind joint leaders Lucas Glover, JJ Spaun and Camilo Villegas.

The world number two admitted he rode his luck after hitting just four fairways in a round which climaxed in style with an escape from the pine straw on the 18th to set up a closing birdie.

But when asked about being heckled by a spectator during a practice round earlier this week, McIlroy declined to discuss the matter.

“No, you can’t,” McIlroy joked with a reporter after being asked if he could enquire about the incident.

Asked why not, McIlroy added with a laugh: “Because I don’t want you to.”

The incident in question occurred after McIlroy pulled his drive into the water on the 18th during a practice round, after which it was alleged a spectator called out “just like in Augusta in 2011” in reference to McIlroy’s final-round collapse in that year’s Masters.

A video of the incident on social media appeared to show the Northern Irishman approaching a spectator, asking for their phone, and walking off with it.

The spectator in question, University of Texas golfer Luke Potter, apologised in a call with the Golf Channel.

“I just made a mistake, and I take ownership for it. I apologise for it. That’s about all that needs to be said,” Potter said.

His coach, John Fields, told Golf.com: “It’s an embarrassing moment. It is particularly sensitive to me because our program is built on respect for the game.”

Fields said Potter had sent written apologies to McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Glover had earlier produced a blistering finish with birdies on the last four holes to set the early clubhouse target, which was later matched by Spaun and Villegas.

“The margins are razor thin here, akin to say Augusta or Bay Hill,” Glover said. “You get off just a little, you can make big numbers in a hurry.

“So I happened to have a bunch of good numbers today and a bunch of good yardages and was able to be aggressive and I putted great. But any time you get off to a good start it gives you confidence.”

England’s Aaron Rai and Laurie Canter were two shots off the pace on four under, with Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre carding a three under 69.