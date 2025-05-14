PGA Championship 2025: How to watch on TV, tee times, schedule and course
Rory McIlroy battles Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau and more at Quail Hollow in the second men’s major of the year
Rory McIlroy begins the PGA Championship after glory at the Masters with his next major stop aiming to keep alive an audacious bid to claim a calendar slam.
After a thrilling and emotional victory at Augusta National, completing the grand slam by slipping on the green jacket, McIlroy will hope to pick up his third PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow, after victories in 2012 an 2014.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be highly fancied, Bryson DeChambau is back to winning ways on the LIV Golf tour and will hope to contend for a third career major, while Jordan Spieth could join McIlroy and complete the grand slam with victory.
In a Ryder Cup year, set to be hosted by the United States in September at Bethpage Black, contending on US soil could prove decisive for players in their efforts to impress Team Europe captain Luke Donald, making the remaining majors vital in the race to qualify automatically or earn a precious wildcard.
Here’s everything you need to know about the second major of the men’s golf season.
When and where is the PGA Championship?
The PGA Championship starts on Thursday, 15 May and finishes on Sunday, 18 May at Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.
How to watch PGA Championship
You can watch on TV and a live stream in the UK via Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.
TV schedule
Thursday: 1st round coverage
12pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf
12.15pm-11pm: Sky Sports Main Event
Friday: 2nd round coverage
12pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event
Saturday: 3rd round coverage
1pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf
5pm-11pm: Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday: 4th round coverage
1pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf
7pm-11pm: Sky Sports Main Event
Odds
Selected players
Scottie Scheffler 9/2
Rory McIlroy 9/2
Bryson DeChambeau 11/1
Justin Thomas 16/1
Xander Schauffele 16/1
Ludvig Aberg 18/1
Collin Morikawa 18/1
Jon Rahm 20/1
Joaquin Niemann 25/1
Patrick Cantlay 28/1
Brooks Koepka 33/1
Tommy Fleetwood 33/1
Viktor Hovland 33/1
Hideki Matsuyama 40/1
Jordan Spieth 40/1
Tyrrell Hatton 45/1
Russell Henley 50/1
PGA Championship tee times
Round one (Thursday 15 May)
All times BST
Starting at hole one:
12:00 Luke Donald (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
12:11 Taylor Moore (US), David Puig (Spa), John Somers (US)
12:22 Nic Ishee (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)
12:33 Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Tom Johnson (US), JT Poston (US)
12:44 Bud Cauley (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson (US)
12:55 Thomas Detry (Bel), Harris English (US), Michael Kim (US)
13:06 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Chris Kirk (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
13:17 Laurie Canter (Eng), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den), Karl Vilips (Aus)
13:28 Rico Hoey (Phi), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Stevens (US)
13:39 Robert Gates (US), Ben Griffin (US), Lee Hodges (US)
13:50 Nick Dunlap (US), Harry Hall (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA)
14:01 Ryan Gerard (US), Greg Koch (US), Marco Penge (Eng)
14:12 Dylan Newman (US), Victor Perez (Fra), Daniel van Tonder (SA)
17:30 Michael Kartrude (US), Jake Knapp (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)
17:41 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Erik van Rooyen (SA)
17:52 Lucas Glover (US), Max Homa (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
18:03 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)
18:14 Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)
18:25 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (US), Jordan Spieth (US)
18:36 Wyndham Clark (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
18:47 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Gary Woodland (US)
18:58 Daniel Berger (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Russell Henley (US)
19:09 Brian Harman (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)
19:20 Brandon Bingaman (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Davis Riley (US)
19:31 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Tom McKibbin (NI)
19:42 Beau Hossler (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Timothy Wiseman (US)
Starting at Hole 10:
12:05 Ryan Fox (NZ), Justin B Hicks (US), John Parry (Eng)
12:16 Andre Chi (US), Patrick Fishburn (US), Seamus Power (Ire)
12:27 Max McGreevy (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Sahith Theegala (US)
12:38 Rickie Fowler (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)
12:49 Jason Day (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Phil Mickelson (US)
13:00 Patrick Cantlay (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa)
13:11 Corey Conners (Can), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)
13:22 Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)
13:33 Tony Finau (US), Max Greyserman (US), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
13:44 Keegan Bradley (US), Maverick McNealy (US), Andrew Novak (US)
13:55 Akshay Bhatia (US), Sam Burns (US), Denny McCarthy (US)
14:06 John Catlin (US), Jesse Droemer (US), Garrick Higgo (SA)
14:17 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Spa), Justin Lower (US), Rupe Taylor (US)
17:25 Adam Hadwin (Can), Keith Mitchell (US), Bob Sowards (US)
17:36 Eric Cole (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Eric Steger (US)
17:47 Brian Bergstol (US), Jacob Bridgeman (US), Austin Eckroat (US)
17:58 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Niklas Noergaard (Den), JJ Spaun (US)
18:09 Dean Burmester (SA), Patrick Rodgers (US), Nick Taylor (Can)
18:20 Joe Highsmith (US), Aaron Rai (Eng), Cameron Young (US)
18:31 Tom Hoge (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can)
18:42 Patton Kizzire (US), Matt McCarty (US), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)
18:53 Richard Bland (Eng), Tyler Collet (US), Jimmy Walker (US)
19:04 Jason Dufner (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Michael Thorbjornsen (US)
19:15 Rafael Campos (Pur), Ryan Lenahan (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)
19:26 Brian Campbell (US), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
19:37 Larkin Gross (US), Johnny Keefer (US), Chun-An Yu (Tai)
Round two - Friday, 16 May
Starting at hole one:
12:00 Adam Hadwin (Can), Keith Mitchell (US), Bob Sowards (US)
12:11 Eric Cole (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Eric Steger (US)
12:22 Brian Bergstol (US), Jacob Bridgeman (US), Austin Eckroat (US)
12:33 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Niklas Noergaard (Den), JJ Spaun (US)
12:44 Dean Burmester (SA), Patrick Rodgers (US), Nick Taylor (Can)
12:55 Joe Highsmith (US), Aaron Rai (Eng), Cameron Young (US)
13:06 Tom Hoge (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can)
13:17 Patton Kizzire (US), Matt McCarty (US), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)
13:28 Richard Bland (Eng), Tyler Collet (US), Jimmy Walker (US)
13:39 Jason Dufner (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Michael Thorbjornsen (US)
13:50 Rafael Campos (Pur), Ryan Lenahan (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)
14:01 Brian Campbell (US), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
14:12 Larkin Gross (US), Johnny Keefer (US), Chun-An Yu (Tai)
17:30 Ryan Fox (NZ), Justin B Hicks (US), John Parry (Eng)
17:41 Andre Chi (US), Patrick Fishburn (US), Seamus Power (Ire)
17:52 Max McGreevy (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Sahith Theegala (US)
18:03 Rickie Fowler (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)
18:14 Jason Day (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Phil Mickelson (US)
18:25 Patrick Cantlay (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa)
18:36 Corey Conners (Can), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)
18:47 Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)
18:58 Tony Finau (US), Max Greyserman (US), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
19:09 Keegan Bradley (US), Maverick McNealy (US), Andrew Novak (US)
19:20 Akshay Bhatia (US), Sam Burns (US), Denny McCarthy (US)
19:31 John Catlin (US), Jesse Droemer (US), Garrick Higgo (SA)
19:42 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Spa), Justin Lower (US), Rupe Taylor (US)
Starting at Hole 10:
12:05 Michael Kartrude (US), Jake Knapp (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)
12:16 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Erik van Rooyen (SA)
12:27 Lucas Glover (US), Max Homa (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
12:38 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)
12:49 Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)
13:00 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (US), Jordan Spieth (US)
13:11 Wyndham Clark (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
13:22 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Gary Woodland (US)
13:33 Daniel Berger (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Russell Henley (US)
13:44 Brian Harman (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)
13:55 Brandon Bingaman (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Davis Riley (US)
14:06 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Tom McKibbin (NI)
14:17 Beau Hossler (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Timothy Wiseman (US)
17:25 Luke Donald (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
17:36 Taylor Moore (US), David Puig (Spa), John Somers (US)
17:47 Nic Ishee (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)
17:58 Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Tom Johnson (US), JT Poston (US)
18:09 Bud Cauley (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson (US)
18:20 Thomas Detry (Bel), Harris English (US), Michael Kim (US)
18:31 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Chris Kirk (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
18:42 Laurie Canter (Eng), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den), Karl Vilips (Aus)
18:53 Rico Hoey (Phi), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Stevens (US)
19:04 Robert Gates (US), Ben Griffin (US), Lee Hodges (US)
19:15 Nick Dunlap (US), Harry Hall (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA)
