Rory McIlroy left confused by Bryson DeChambeau reaction at the Masters: ‘I don’t know what he was expecting’

Rory McIlroy admits he has been left confused by Bryson DeChambeau’s reaction to their lack of interaction during the final round of the Masters.

McIlroy, 35, completed the career grand slam at Augusta after beating out Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose. in the first men’s golf major of the year.

DeChambeau had been in contention, starting two shots behind McIlroy, before falling away to finish fifth, and the American later shed light on how the pair did not interact during their time playing together on Sunday at Augusta National.

“No idea. Didn't talk to me once all day,” DeChambeau said at the time. “He wouldn't talk to me.”

But McIlroy has now reacted to DeChambeau’s comments ahead of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow this week.

“I don't know what he was expecting,” McIlroy said. “You know, we're trying to win the Masters, I'm not trying to be his best mate out there.

“Everyone approaches the game in different ways, I was focusing on myself and what I needed to do. That's all it was, it wasn't anything against him, I felt like that was what I needed to do to get the best out of me that day.”

McIlroy’s sports psychologist Bob Rotella detailed how he worked with the Northern Irishman to strengthen his mindset to finally break a 10-year drought in the majors.

Bryson DeChambeau (left) and Rory McIlroy played the final round of the 2025 Masters together with McIlroy finally winning the tournament ( Getty )

"That didn't have anything to do with Bryson. That was just the game plan all week and we wanted to get lost in it,” Rotella told Radio 4's Today.

"We didn't want to pay attention to what anyone else was scoring, or shooting, or swinging or how far they were hitting it – we just wanted Rory to play his game.

"The point is, if you believe you're going to win, just play your game and assume that if you do that anywhere near the way you're capable of, then you will end up number one."

Australian golfer Min Woo Lee also backed McIlroy’s decision to ignore DeChambeau in the final round to concentrate on winning, adding: "When you play in two-ball pairings, you move so quick you can't talk, and plus they are in the last group. Tension. Not a big deal.”