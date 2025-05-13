Former Ryder Cup star bizarrely compares PGA Championship course to the Kardashians

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former American Ryder Cup star Hunter Mahan has bizarrely compared Quail Hollow, the venue for the 2025 PGA Championship, to a member of the Kardashian family.

The North Carolina course will host the major this weekend for a second time, and is an annual stop on the PGA Tour for the tournament now known as the Truist Championship.

The championship course at the club on the outskirts of Charlotte was first opened in 1961, though underwent significant modifications under the guidance of Arnold Palmer in 1986 before further revamps ahead hosting the PGA Championship for the first time in 2017.

And former professional Mahan, a Ryder Cup winner at Valhalla in 2008, believes the course shares similarities with one of reality television’s most successful families.

“I guess I would say Quail Hollow is like a Kardashian,” Mahan, a six-time PGA Tour winner, suggested to The Athletic.

“It's very modern, beautiful and well-kept. But it lacks a soul or character.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a show charting the personal and professional lives of the Kardashians, ran for 14 years on E! in the United States, with sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe - as well as half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - becoming prominent celebrities.

open image in gallery The Kardashian family were given new fame by a reality television show ( Getty Images )

The second men’s major of the year is scheduled to begin on Thursday as Rory McIlroy bids to back-up his long-awaited Masters triumph with yet more success. Jordan Spieth is attempting to join McIlroy in completing a career grand slam as he seeks the PGA Championship that has so far eluded him.